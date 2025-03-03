College Basketball
2025 NCAA Conference Tournaments: Schedule, brackets, auto bids tracker
College Basketball

2025 NCAA Conference Tournaments: Schedule, brackets, auto bids tracker

Published Mar. 3, 2025 10:57 a.m. ET

The 2025 NCAA men's basketball tournament is right around the corner.

Before the madness begins, hundreds of teams will compete in their conference tournaments, each fighting for one of 32 automatic bids to the Big Dance.

For those who fall short, the hope will be securing one of 36 coveted at-large bids, determined by the selection committee. The full 68-team bracket will be revealed on Selection Sunday, March 16.

Until then, we'll be tracking each conference tournament champion and the teams punching their tickets to March Madness.

2025 NCAA Men's Conference Tournament Schedules, Brackets and Automatic Bids

Below is a list of all the conference tournaments as well as the dates and brackets:

American East

American Athletic

Atlantic 10

ACC

ASUN

Big 12

Big East

Big Sky

Big South

Big Ten

Big West

CAA

Conference USA

Horizon League

Ivy League

MAAC

MAC

MEAC

Missouri Valley

Mountain West

Northeast

Ohio Valley

Patriot League

SEC

Southern

Southland

SWAC

Summit League

Sun Belt

West Coast

WAC

