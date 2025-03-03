College Basketball
College Basketball
2025 NCAA Conference Tournaments: Schedule, brackets, auto bids tracker
Published Mar. 3, 2025 10:57 a.m. ET
The 2025 NCAA men's basketball tournament is right around the corner.
Before the madness begins, hundreds of teams will compete in their conference tournaments, each fighting for one of 32 automatic bids to the Big Dance.
For those who fall short, the hope will be securing one of 36 coveted at-large bids, determined by the selection committee. The full 68-team bracket will be revealed on Selection Sunday, March 16.
Until then, we'll be tracking each conference tournament champion and the teams punching their tickets to March Madness.
2025 NCAA Men's Conference Tournament Schedules, Brackets and Automatic Bids
Below is a list of all the conference tournaments as well as the dates and brackets:
American East
- Schedule: March 8-15
- Bracket
American Athletic
- Schedule: March 12-16
- Bracket
Atlantic 10
- Schedule: March 12-16
- Bracket
ACC
- Schedule: March 11-15
- Bracket
ASUN
- Schedule: March 2-9
- Bracket
Big 12
- Schedule: March 11-15
- Bracket
Big East
- Schedule: March 12-15
- Bracket
Big Sky
- Schedule: March 8-12
- Bracket
Big South
- Schedule: March 5-9
- Bracket
Big Ten
- Schedule: March 12-16
- Bracket
Big West
- Schedule: March 12-15
- Bracket
CAA
- Schedule: March 7-11
- Bracket
Conference USA
- Schedule: March 11-15
- Bracket
Horizon League
- Schedule: March 4-11
- Bracket
Ivy League
- Schedule: March 15-16
- Bracket
MAAC
- Schedule: March 11-15
- Bracket
MAC
- Schedule: March 13-15
- Bracket
MEAC
- Schedule: March 12-15
- Bracket
Missouri Valley
- Schedule: March 6-9
- Bracket
Mountain West
- Schedule: March 9-15
- Bracket
Northeast
- Schedule: March 6-12
- Bracket
Ohio Valley
- Schedule: March 5-8
- Bracket
Patriot League
- Schedule: March 4-12
- Bracket
SEC
- Schedule: March 12-16
- Bracket
Southern
- Schedule: March 7-10
- Bracket
Southland
- Schedule: March 9-12
- Bracket
SWAC
- Schedule: March 11-15
- Bracket
Summit League
- Schedule: March 5-9
- Bracket
Sun Belt
- Schedule: March 4-10
- Bracket
West Coast
- Schedule: March 6-11
- Bracket
WAC
- Schedule: March 12-15
- Bracket
