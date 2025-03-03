College Basketball 2025 NCAA Conference Tournaments: Schedule, brackets, auto bids tracker Published Mar. 3, 2025 10:57 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NCAA men's basketball tournament is right around the corner.

Before the madness begins, hundreds of teams will compete in their conference tournaments, each fighting for one of 32 automatic bids to the Big Dance.

For those who fall short, the hope will be securing one of 36 coveted at-large bids, determined by the selection committee. The full 68-team bracket will be revealed on Selection Sunday, March 16.

Until then, we'll be tracking each conference tournament champion and the teams punching their tickets to March Madness.

2025 NCAA Men's Conference Tournament Schedules, Brackets and Automatic Bids

Below is a list of all the conference tournaments as well as the dates and brackets:

American East

Schedule: March 8-15

Bracket

American Athletic

Schedule: March 12-16

Bracket

Atlantic 10

Schedule: March 12-16

Bracket

ACC

Schedule: March 11-15

Bracket

ASUN

Schedule: March 2-9

Bracket

Big 12

Schedule: March 11-15

Bracket

Big East

Schedule: March 12-15

Bracket

Big Sky

Schedule: March 8-12

Bracket

Big South

Schedule: March 5-9

Bracket

Big Ten

Schedule: March 12-16

Bracket

Big West

Schedule: March 12-15

Bracket

CAA

Schedule: March 7-11

Bracket

Conference USA

Schedule: March 11-15

Bracket

Horizon League

Schedule: March 4-11

Bracket

Ivy League

Schedule: March 15-16

Bracket

MAAC

Schedule: March 11-15

Bracket

MAC

Schedule: March 13-15

Bracket

MEAC

Schedule: March 12-15

Bracket

Missouri Valley

Schedule: March 6-9

Bracket

Mountain West

Schedule: March 9-15

Bracket

Northeast

Schedule: March 6-12

Bracket

Ohio Valley

Schedule: March 5-8

Bracket

Patriot League

Schedule: March 4-12

Bracket

SEC

Schedule: March 12-16

Bracket

Southern

Schedule: March 7-10

Bracket

Southland

Schedule: March 9-12

Bracket

SWAC

Schedule: March 11-15

Bracket

Summit League

Schedule: March 5-9

Bracket

Sun Belt

Schedule: March 4-10

Bracket

West Coast

Schedule: March 6-11

Bracket

WAC

Schedule: March 12-15

Bracket

