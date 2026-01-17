Tom Izzo: 'It'll Be a Cold Day in Hell Before I Give Up on Coen Carr'

Michigan State junior Coen Carr is the most electrifying dunker in college basketball, a human highlight reel capable of turning a routine possession into an instant viral moment. But as the Spartans' season moves deeper into January, they are asking more of their high-flying forward than gravity-defying dunks.

After averaging nearly 14 points per game in December, Carr has struggled to find a consistent offensive rhythm this month, scoring just eight points per contest and finishing in single digits in four of his last five games. That included a six-point performance on 2-of-4 shooting in Saturday’s 80-63 win over Washington.

Following the game, Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo was asked whether Carr’s recent offensive dip had raised concerns about his confidence.

"I feel for Coen because I know how hard he’s worked on it," Izzo said. "There are a couple of things we’re going to work a little harder on when teams play him like that, and that’s going to be on me."

While his offense has lagged, Carr’s impact elsewhere has not. In the Spartans' win over Washington, he played a key role in holding the Huskies to just 16% shooting from 3-point range and helped spark a defensive effort that forced 12 turnovers.

Izzo was quick to commend Carr for his effort on that side of the ball, emphasizing that his contributions extend well beyond scoring. And when asked whether Carr’s struggles might change his usage, Izzo didn’t hesitate.

"Coen was great with his attitude and his defense," Izzo said. "He’s just not playing as well offensively right now, and we’re going to fight through that. It’ll be a cold day in hell before I give up on Coen Carr."

Izzo appears confident that Carr’s explosiveness, defensive effort, and work ethic will eventually translate back to the offensive end. But if Michigan State is going to reach its ceiling this season, they will need their standout forward to deliver consistent production, not just highlight-reel dunks.