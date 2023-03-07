2024 March Madness Schedule: Dates, locations, channels, how to watch

College Basketball
Updated Jan. 25, 2024 2:08 p.m. ET

The 2024 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament tips off with Selection Sunday on March 17, followed by the First Four games on March 19 at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio.

Below are the dates and locations for March Madness, which will end with the championship game at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, AZ on April 8.

March Madness Schedule

  • Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 17
  • First Four: March 19-20
  • First round: March 21-22
  • Second round: March 23-24
  • Sweet 16: March 28-29
  • Elite Eight: March 30-31
  • Final Four: Saturday, April 6 (State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ)
  • NCAA championship game: Monday, April 8 (State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ)

March Madness Locations and Sites

First Four

  • UD Arena - Dayton

First Round (Round of 64)

  • Spectrum Center - Charlotte
  • CHI Health Center - Omaha
  • PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh
  • Vivint Smart Home Arena - Salt Lake City
  • Barclays Center - Brooklyn
  • Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis
  • FedExForum - Memphis
  • Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena - Spokane

Second Round (Round of 32)

  • Spectrum Center - Charlotte
  • CHI Health Center - Omaha
  • PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh
  • Vivint Smart Home Arena - Salt Lake City
  • Barclays Center - Brooklyn
  • Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis
  • FedExForum - Memphis
  • Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena - Spokane

Sweet 16

  • TD Garden - Boston
  • Crypto.com Arena - Los Angeles
  • American Airlines Center - Dallas
  • Little Caesars Arena - Detroit

Elight Eight

  • TD Garden - Boston
  • Crypto.com Arena - Los Angeles
  • American Airlines Center - Dallas
  • Little Caesars Arena - Detroit

Final Four and National Championship

  • State Farm Stadium - Glendale

How to watch March Madness 2024

When is Selection Sunday?

March Madness coverage begins with Selection Sunday on March 17 at 6 p.m. ET on CBS.

When does March Madness start?

The NCAA tournament begins with the First Four on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

What channel is March Madness on?

March Madness will be broadcast across four cable networks: CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV. It will also be streamed on Pamarount+.

How can I stream March Madness?

March Madness is available for streaming on Paramount+ and can also be accessed on any streaming services with access to CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV like YouTube TV, Sling TV and Hulu + Live TV. 

How can I watch March Madness for free?

Many March Madness games will be broadcast on local CBS affiliates. If you have a digital antenna you can catch the games without any subscription to cable or streaming services.

