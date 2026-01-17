College Basketball
No. 3 UConn Narrowly Fends Off Georgetown, 64-62, for 14th Consecutive Win
College Basketball

No. 3 UConn Narrowly Fends Off Georgetown, 64-62, for 14th Consecutive Win

Updated Jan. 17, 2026 4:09 p.m. ET

Tarris Reed Jr. had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and third-ranked UConn held off Georgetown on Saturday, 64-62, for its 14th consecutive victory.

Silas Demary Jr. scored 12 points and Braylon Mullins added 11 for the Huskies (18-1, 8-0 Big East), who improved to 11-0 against the Hoyas since rejoining the conference. The 11 consecutive victories match UConn’s longest winning streak ever against Georgetown.

Vince Iwuchukwu had 12 points and 14 rebounds and KJ Lewis added 12 points for the Hoyas (9-9, 1-6), who have lost five in a row.

Lewis pulled Georgetown within 63-60 with 32.7 seconds left, and the Huskies’ Solo Ball then missed two free throws. But Lewis was short with a 3-pointer on the Hoyas’ next trip, and Mullins made 1 of 2 foul shots to bump UConn's lead to four.

Iwuchukwu dunked with 1.9 seconds to go, but UConn inbounded the ball to run out the clock.

UConn shot a season-low 36.2% but committed only six turnovers — one shy of matching a season low — while improving to 9-0 away from home.

UConn HC Dan Hurley on MULTIPLE players having off nights 😬

UConn HC Dan Hurley on MULTIPLE players having off nights 😬

The Huskies scored the first six points, leading Georgetown coach Ed Cooley to call timeout 95 seconds in, and Reed had 11 points in the first five minutes. But UConn couldn’t push the advantage past 10, and Jayden Fort’s dunk just before halftime brought the Hoyas within 32-28.

UConn endured a scoring drought of 6:21 spanning halftime as the Hoyas surged ahead with the first eight points after the break. The Huskies soon recovered and took the lead for good on two Mullins free throws with 8:55 remaining. Alex Karaban’s corner 3 made it 58-53, and Georgetown couldn’t close within a possession until the final minute.

Georgetown has lost 24 consecutive games against ranked opponents since defeating Creighton in the 2021 Big East Tournament final.

Up next, UConn plays host to Villanova on Saturday, and Georgetown visits Villanova on Wednesday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Basketball
UConn Huskies
Georgetown Hoyas
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2026 Men's NCAA Tournament Projections: Michigan, BYU Rising; Iowa State Slides

2026 Men's NCAA Tournament Projections: Michigan, BYU Rising; Iowa State Slides

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2026 NFL Scores Image 2026 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports BettingWatch 49ers vs. Seahawks on FOX One Image Watch 49ers vs. Seahawks on FOX One
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes