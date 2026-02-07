College Basketball
Jeremy Fears' 26 Points Help No. 10 Michigan State Beat No. 5 Illinois in OT
College Basketball

Jeremy Fears' 26 Points Help No. 10 Michigan State Beat No. 5 Illinois in OT

Published Feb. 7, 2026 11:19 p.m. ET

Jeremy Fears Jr. scored 26 points, including a tie-breaking 3-point play with 1:47 left in overtime, and had 15 assists to help No. 10 Michigan State hold on for an 85-82 win over No. 5 Illinois on Saturday night.

With a chance to send the game to a second overtime, Illinois center Zvonimir Ivisic missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The Spartans (20-4, 10-3 Big Ten) knocked the Fighting Illini (20-4, 11-2) out of first place in the Big Ten and ended their 12-game winning streak.

Illinois' David Mirkovic scored 18 points, Andrej Stojakovic had 17 points and Tomislav Ivisic fouled out with 2:22 left in overtime after scoring 12 points.

Illini freshman Keaton Wagler, who averaged 27-plus points the previous four games, missed 14 of 16 shots and scored 16.

[COLLEGE HOOPS: Meet Keaton Wagler: 5 Things To Know About the Illinois Guard]

Fears started and played more than 40 minutes after coach Tom Izzo debated whether to discipline the standout point guard with restricted playing time after his sportsmanship was called into question in two straight games.

Late in the first half, Fears was scrutinized again. Fighting Illini coach Brad Underwood asked officials to review whether Fears intentionally tripped David Mirkovic after stopping in front of him. Underwood lost the appeal.

No. 5 Illinois Fighting Illini vs. No. 10 Michigan State Spartans Highlights 🏀 FOX College Hoops

No. 5 Illinois Fighting Illini vs. No. 10 Michigan State Spartans Highlights 🏀 FOX College Hoops

[COLLEGE HOOPS: Meet Jeremy Fears Jr.: 5 Things To Know About the Michigan State Guard]

Michigan State’s Kur Teng made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 8.5 seconds left in regulation and Jake Davis tied the game at 71-all with two free throws after getting fouled on a put-back attempt on the ensuing possession.

Illinois led 39-35 at halftime after six ties and nine lead changes and was ahead by nine points early in the second half.

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler had 11 points and 16 rebounds while Jordan Scott and Teng scored 10 apiece.

Next, Illinois hosts Wisconsin on Tuesday, and Michigan State play at Wisconsin on Friday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from the College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2026 Men's NCAA Tournament Projections: Can the Big Ten Get 10 Teams In?

2026 Men's NCAA Tournament Projections: Can the Big Ten Get 10 Teams In?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2026 NFL Scores Image 2026 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes