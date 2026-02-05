College Basketball
2026 Men's NCAA Tournament Projections: Can the Big Ten Get 10 Teams In?
College Basketball

2026 Men's NCAA Tournament Projections: Can the Big Ten Get 10 Teams In?

Published Feb. 6, 2026 1:26 p.m. ET

It’s been 26 years since the Big Ten last cut down the nets, but right now, the league is dominating the men's NCAA Tournament conversation.

FOX Sports bracket forecaster Mike DeCourcy’s latest NCAA tournament projection has the Big Ten landing a whopping 10 bids to the Big Dance, the most of any conference. Even Indiana is in the field, checking in among DeCourcy’s "last four in" as the Hoosiers hover on the bubble with March looming.

Michigan, Illinois, Michigan State, Nebraska and Purdue are all projected as top-three seeds, giving the Big Ten both elite depth and legitimate national title contenders, a combination that could finally put an end to a drought that dates back to 2000.

As the 2025-26 regular season quickly winds down, DeCourcy shares his latest NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament projections. 

Here's where his projected bracket stands through Feb. 6.

EAST REGION

SOUTH REGION

MIDWEST REGION

WEST REGION

And it’s never too early to check in on the bubble.

According to DeCourcy's projections, Indiana, Oklahoma State, Santa Clara and San Diego State are the last four teams in the tournament, while Texas, Ohio State, New Mexico and George Mason are the first four out.

As for conference representation, the Big Ten leads the way with 10 teams, while the ACC and the SEC each have nine teams in DeCourcy's latest tournament projections. The Big 12 has eight teams in the mix, while the Big East and West Coast have three teams each. The Mountain West conference has two teams represented in DeCourcy's projections.

Selection Sunday is less than two months away, and these projections will inevitably evolve. But for now, DeCourcy’s latest bracket forecast offers a clear snapshot of who’s rising, who’s falling, and which programs are already building the résumés they’ll need when March arrives.

share
Get more from the College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Last Night in College Basketball: Upset After Upset, Feat. Michigan State, Twice

Last Night in College Basketball: Upset After Upset, Feat. Michigan State, Twice

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2026 NFL Scores Image 2026 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes