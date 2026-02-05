2026 Men's NCAA Tournament Projections: Can the Big Ten Get 10 Teams In?

It’s been 26 years since the Big Ten last cut down the nets, but right now, the league is dominating the men's NCAA Tournament conversation.

FOX Sports bracket forecaster Mike DeCourcy’s latest NCAA tournament projection has the Big Ten landing a whopping 10 bids to the Big Dance, the most of any conference. Even Indiana is in the field, checking in among DeCourcy’s "last four in" as the Hoosiers hover on the bubble with March looming.

Michigan, Illinois, Michigan State, Nebraska and Purdue are all projected as top-three seeds, giving the Big Ten both elite depth and legitimate national title contenders, a combination that could finally put an end to a drought that dates back to 2000.

As the 2025-26 regular season quickly winds down, DeCourcy shares his latest NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament projections.

Here's where his projected bracket stands through Feb. 6.

EAST REGION

SOUTH REGION

MIDWEST REGION

WEST REGION

And it’s never too early to check in on the bubble.

According to DeCourcy's projections, Indiana, Oklahoma State, Santa Clara and San Diego State are the last four teams in the tournament, while Texas, Ohio State, New Mexico and George Mason are the first four out.

As for conference representation, the Big Ten leads the way with 10 teams, while the ACC and the SEC each have nine teams in DeCourcy's latest tournament projections. The Big 12 has eight teams in the mix, while the Big East and West Coast have three teams each. The Mountain West conference has two teams represented in DeCourcy's projections.

Selection Sunday is less than two months away, and these projections will inevitably evolve. But for now, DeCourcy’s latest bracket forecast offers a clear snapshot of who’s rising, who’s falling, and which programs are already building the résumés they’ll need when March arrives.