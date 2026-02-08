Aday Mara Scores 24 Points as No. 2 Michigan Routs Rival Ohio State, 82-61
Aday Mara scored a career-high 24 points, Morez Johnson Jr. and Yaxel Lendeborg had double-doubles and second-ranked Michigan rolled to an 82-61 victory over Ohio State on Sunday.
The Big Ten-leading Wolverines (22-1, 12-1) led throughout as they made 10 3-pointers — including nine in the first half — and dominated in rebounding. Michigan had 17 offensive boards and outrebounded Ohio State 44-31.
Johnson had 11 points and 12 rebounds and Lendeborg added 14 points and 14 rebounds for Michigan, which has won six of the past seven meetings.
Bruce Thornton led the Buckeyes (15-8, 7-6) with 16 points and Devin Royal scored 15. Ohio State has dropped two of three.
Michigan led 44-34 at halftime and was up by as many as 23 late in the game.
The Buckeyes were 8 of 25 from the field in the second half.
It was the worst loss by Ohio State to Michigan at home since Feb. 9, 1976, when the Wolverines rolled to a 90-66 win.
Next, Michigan plays at Northwestern on Wednesday, while Ohio State hosts USC.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
