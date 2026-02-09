College Basketball
Men's CBK AP Top 25: Arizona Holds, Houston Jumps to No. 3, Kentucky Returns
College Basketball

Men's CBK AP Top 25: Arizona Holds, Houston Jumps to No. 3, Kentucky Returns

Published Feb. 9, 2026 1:12 p.m. ET

Arizona remained firmly atop The Associated Press Top 25 men's college basketball poll for a ninth consecutive week Monday, while Houston jumped back into the top 5 and Kentucky returned to the rankings for the first time since December.

Tommy Lloyd's Wildcats (23-0) claimed all 59 first-place votes in the latest poll, making them the unanimous choice for a fourth consecutive week. That comes after Arizona — one of two unbeaten teams left in Division I — won at rival Arizona State, then returned home to beat Oklahoma State by 37 points.

Michigan remained at No. 2, marking the sixth time in Arizona's current reign that the Wolverines sat right behind them. Houston (21-2) moved up five spots to No. 3 after wins against UCF and at BYU, returning Kelvin Sampson's Cougars inside the top 5 after a November stint that included a week at No. 1.

[Casey Jacobsen's Top 25: Purdue, Kansas, UNC Moving Up in Top 25]

Duke, Iowa State, UConn, Nebraska, Illinois, Kansas and Michigan State rounded out the top 10.

Kentucky was the week's lone addition at No. 25, returning to the poll for the first time since early December in a season that started with a No. 9 preseason ranking. The Wildcats have won eight of nine, with Saturday's home win against Tennessee knocking the Volunteers out of the poll.

Here is the full top 25:

25. Kentucky, 17-7, SEC
24. Louisville, 17-6, ACC
23. Miami (OH), 24-0, MAC
22. BYU, 17-6, Big 12
21. Arkansas, 17-6, SEC
20. Clemson, 20-4, ACC
19. Vanderbilt, 19-4, SEC
18. Saint Louis, 23-1, A-10
17. St. John's, 18-5, Big East
16. Texas Tech, 17-6, Big 12
15. Virginia, 20-3, ACC
14. Florida, 17-6, SEC
13. Purdue, 19-4, Big Ten
12. Gonzaga, 23-2, WCC
11. North Carolina, 19-4, ACC
10. Michigan State, 20-4, Big Ten
9. Kansas, 18-5, Big 12
8. Illinois, 20-4, Big Ten
7. Nebraska, 21-2, Big Ten
6. UConn, 22-2, Big East
5. Iowa State, 21-2, Big 12
4. Duke, 21-2, ACC
3. Houston, 21-2, Big 12
2. Michigan, 22-1, Big Ten
1. Arizona, 23-0, Big 12

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

share
Get more from the College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 10 Best Championship Games Since 2000, From Patriots-Falcons to Dodgers-Blue Jays

10 Best Championship Games Since 2000, From Patriots-Falcons to Dodgers-Blue Jays

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2026 NFL Scores Image 2026 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes