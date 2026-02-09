Men's CBK AP Top 25: Arizona Holds, Houston Jumps to No. 3, Kentucky Returns
Arizona remained firmly atop The Associated Press Top 25 men's college basketball poll for a ninth consecutive week Monday, while Houston jumped back into the top 5 and Kentucky returned to the rankings for the first time since December.
Tommy Lloyd's Wildcats (23-0) claimed all 59 first-place votes in the latest poll, making them the unanimous choice for a fourth consecutive week. That comes after Arizona — one of two unbeaten teams left in Division I — won at rival Arizona State, then returned home to beat Oklahoma State by 37 points.
Michigan remained at No. 2, marking the sixth time in Arizona's current reign that the Wolverines sat right behind them. Houston (21-2) moved up five spots to No. 3 after wins against UCF and at BYU, returning Kelvin Sampson's Cougars inside the top 5 after a November stint that included a week at No. 1.
[Casey Jacobsen's Top 25: Purdue, Kansas, UNC Moving Up in Top 25]
Duke, Iowa State, UConn, Nebraska, Illinois, Kansas and Michigan State rounded out the top 10.
Kentucky was the week's lone addition at No. 25, returning to the poll for the first time since early December in a season that started with a No. 9 preseason ranking. The Wildcats have won eight of nine, with Saturday's home win against Tennessee knocking the Volunteers out of the poll.
Here is the full top 25:
25. Kentucky, 17-7, SEC
24. Louisville, 17-6, ACC
23. Miami (OH), 24-0, MAC
22. BYU, 17-6, Big 12
21. Arkansas, 17-6, SEC
20. Clemson, 20-4, ACC
19. Vanderbilt, 19-4, SEC
18. Saint Louis, 23-1, A-10
17. St. John's, 18-5, Big East
16. Texas Tech, 17-6, Big 12
15. Virginia, 20-3, ACC
14. Florida, 17-6, SEC
13. Purdue, 19-4, Big Ten
12. Gonzaga, 23-2, WCC
11. North Carolina, 19-4, ACC
10. Michigan State, 20-4, Big Ten
9. Kansas, 18-5, Big 12
8. Illinois, 20-4, Big Ten
7. Nebraska, 21-2, Big Ten
6. UConn, 22-2, Big East
5. Iowa State, 21-2, Big 12
4. Duke, 21-2, ACC
3. Houston, 21-2, Big 12
2. Michigan, 22-1, Big Ten
1. Arizona, 23-0, Big 12
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
-
2026 Men's NCAA Tournament Projections: Can the Big Ten Get 10 Teams In?
Men's College Basketball Rankings: Purdue, Kansas, UNC Moving Up in Top 25
Aday Mara Scores 24 Points as No. 2 Michigan Routs Rival Ohio State, 82-61
-
4 Takeaways From St. John's Upset Win Over UConn
Meet Keaton Wagler: 5 Things To Know About the Illinois Guard
Jeremy Fears' 26 Points Help No. 10 Michigan State Beat No. 5 Illinois in OT
-
Meet Jeremy Fears Jr.: 5 Things To Know About the Michigan State Guard
Men's College Basketball 2025-26 Undefeated Teams Tracker: The RedHawks Are 24-0
Zuby Ejiofor's Phyiscal Play Against UConn Landed Him on Gus Johnson’s ‘GOT IT’ Team
-
2026 Men's NCAA Tournament Projections: Can the Big Ten Get 10 Teams In?
Men's College Basketball Rankings: Purdue, Kansas, UNC Moving Up in Top 25
Aday Mara Scores 24 Points as No. 2 Michigan Routs Rival Ohio State, 82-61
-
4 Takeaways From St. John's Upset Win Over UConn
Meet Keaton Wagler: 5 Things To Know About the Illinois Guard
Jeremy Fears' 26 Points Help No. 10 Michigan State Beat No. 5 Illinois in OT
-
Meet Jeremy Fears Jr.: 5 Things To Know About the Michigan State Guard
Men's College Basketball 2025-26 Undefeated Teams Tracker: The RedHawks Are 24-0
Zuby Ejiofor's Phyiscal Play Against UConn Landed Him on Gus Johnson’s ‘GOT IT’ Team