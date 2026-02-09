Men's CBK AP Top 25: Arizona Holds, Houston Jumps to No. 3, Kentucky Returns

Arizona remained firmly atop The Associated Press Top 25 men's college basketball poll for a ninth consecutive week Monday, while Houston jumped back into the top 5 and Kentucky returned to the rankings for the first time since December.

Tommy Lloyd's Wildcats (23-0) claimed all 59 first-place votes in the latest poll, making them the unanimous choice for a fourth consecutive week. That comes after Arizona — one of two unbeaten teams left in Division I — won at rival Arizona State, then returned home to beat Oklahoma State by 37 points.

Michigan remained at No. 2, marking the sixth time in Arizona's current reign that the Wolverines sat right behind them. Houston (21-2) moved up five spots to No. 3 after wins against UCF and at BYU, returning Kelvin Sampson's Cougars inside the top 5 after a November stint that included a week at No. 1.

[Casey Jacobsen's Top 25: Purdue, Kansas, UNC Moving Up in Top 25]

Duke, Iowa State, UConn, Nebraska, Illinois, Kansas and Michigan State rounded out the top 10.

Kentucky was the week's lone addition at No. 25, returning to the poll for the first time since early December in a season that started with a No. 9 preseason ranking. The Wildcats have won eight of nine, with Saturday's home win against Tennessee knocking the Volunteers out of the poll.

Here is the full top 25:

25. Kentucky, 17-7, SEC

24. Louisville, 17-6, ACC

23. Miami (OH), 24-0, MAC

22. BYU, 17-6, Big 12

21. Arkansas, 17-6, SEC

20. Clemson, 20-4, ACC

19. Vanderbilt, 19-4, SEC

18. Saint Louis, 23-1, A-10

17. St. John's, 18-5, Big East

16. Texas Tech, 17-6, Big 12

15. Virginia, 20-3, ACC

14. Florida, 17-6, SEC

13. Purdue, 19-4, Big Ten

12. Gonzaga, 23-2, WCC

11. North Carolina, 19-4, ACC

10. Michigan State, 20-4, Big Ten

9. Kansas, 18-5, Big 12

8. Illinois, 20-4, Big Ten

7. Nebraska, 21-2, Big Ten

6. UConn, 22-2, Big East

5. Iowa State, 21-2, Big 12

4. Duke, 21-2, ACC

3. Houston, 21-2, Big 12

2. Michigan, 22-1, Big Ten

1. Arizona, 23-0, Big 12

The Associated Press contributed to this report.