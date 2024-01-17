College Basketball 2024 Pac-12 Basketball Tournament: Schedule, bracket, dates, times, channels Published Jan. 17, 2024 1:43 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2024 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament will take place from March 13-16 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Check out everything you need to know leading up to the games (all times Eastern).

Pac-12 Tournament Schedule

Wednesday, March 13 - First Round

Game 1: 8 seed vs. 9 seed - 3 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Game 2: 5 seed vs. 12 seed - 5:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Game 3: 7 seed vs. 10 seed - 9 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Game 4: 6 seed vs. 11 seed - 11:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Thursday, March 14 - Quarterfinals

Game 5: 1 seed vs. Game 1 winner - 3 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Game 6: 4 seed vs. Game 2 winner - 5:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Game 7: 2 seed vs. Game 3 winner - 9 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Game 8: 3 seed vs. Game 4 winner - 11:30 p.m. (FS1)

Friday, March 15 - Semi-finals

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner - 8 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner - 10:30 p.m. (FS1)

Saturday, March 16 - Championship

Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner - 9 p.m. (FOX)

Pac-12 Tournament Bracket

The Pac-12 basketball season is in full swing and will wrap up on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Check out our Pac-12 standings for the latest bracket seeding information.

