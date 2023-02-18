College basketball highlights: Seton Hall vs. No. 20 UConn on FOX
It's Saturday, and that means college hoops are front and center today — and we've got you covered with all the action.
Kicking things off on FOX, two of the stingiest defensive teams in the Big East meet up, as No. 20 UConn plays host to Seton Hall. Later, women's hoops takes center stage, as No. 6 UConn battles No. 14 Villanova (2:30 p.m. ET, FOX).
Men's college basketball continues on FOX with Villanova facing No. 24 Providence in the afternoon (4:30 p.m. ET), followed by No. 18 Creighton up against St. John's over on FS1 (7:30 p.m. ET).
Here are the top plays!
Own the paint!
Nothing like a little pregame rebounding lesson!
Coming out hot
KC Ndefo starts things off for the Pirates with a casual 3-pointer right on target.
Pretty pass
Seton Hall's Tray Jackson made a nifty behind-the-back-pass under the rim to a wide-open Ndefo for an easy jam.
Huskies show some bite
Meanwhile, UConn fought back, with Jordan Hawkins and Andre Jackson making their presence felt.
Andre Jackson Jr. throws it down after a perfect alley-oop from Jordan Hawkins to give UConn the early lead
Huskies heating up
The Huskies began to pick up steam in the latter part of the first half, with Hawkins' 3-pointer helping them build a lead.
Clear the runway
Hawkins is having himself a half. The UConn guard's signature highlight came with him sneaking around the Pirates defense and climbing the ladder for a baseline slam.
UConn's Jordan Hawkins sneaks up the baseline and delivers a NASTY one-handed jam against Seton Hall
Injury blow for Pirates
Junior guard Kadary Richmond played seven minutes for Seton Hall before suffering a back injury. He has been ruled out for the rest of the game.
UConn led 33-27 at halftime.
They all count
Al-Amir Dawes banked in a 3-pointer for Seton Hall, which cut UConn's lead to four early in the second half. The Pirates later cut the deficit to two, forcing a UConn timeout.
