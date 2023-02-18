College basketball highlights: Seton Hall vs. No. 20 UConn on FOX

College Basketball
It's Saturday, and that means college hoops are front and center today — and we've got you covered with all the action.

Kicking things off on FOX, two of the stingiest defensive teams in the Big East meet up, as No. 20 UConn plays host to Seton Hall. Later, women's hoops takes center stage, as No. 6 UConn battles No. 14 Villanova (2:30 p.m. ET, FOX).

Men's college basketball continues on FOX with Villanova facing No. 24 Providence in the afternoon (4:30 p.m. ET), followed by No. 18 Creighton up against St. John's over on FS1 (7:30 p.m. ET).

Here are the top plays!

Seton Hall at No. 20 UConn

Own the paint!

Nothing like a little pregame rebounding lesson!

Coming out hot

KC Ndefo starts things off for the Pirates with a casual 3-pointer right on target.

Pretty pass

Seton Hall's Tray Jackson made a nifty behind-the-back-pass under the rim to a wide-open Ndefo for an easy jam.

Huskies show some bite

Meanwhile, UConn fought back, with Jordan Hawkins and Andre Jackson making their presence felt.

Jordan Hawkins made a one-handed jam to give the UConn Huskies the lead over the Seton Hall Pirates.

UConn Huskies' Jordan Hawkins alley-ooped Andre Jackson Jr. for a beautiful dunking finish in their matchup against the Seton Hall Pirates.

Huskies heating up

The Huskies began to pick up steam in the latter part of the first half, with Hawkins' 3-pointer helping them build a lead.

Clear the runway

Hawkins is having himself a half. The UConn guard's signature highlight came with him sneaking around the Pirates defense and climbing the ladder for a baseline slam.

UConn Huskies' Jordan Hawkins snuck up the baseline and delivered a NASTY one-handed jam against the Seton Hall Pirates. UConn leads 30-19.

Injury blow for Pirates

Junior guard Kadary Richmond played seven minutes for Seton Hall before suffering a back injury. He has been ruled out for the rest of the game.

UConn led 33-27 at halftime.

They all count

Al-Amir Dawes banked in a 3-pointer for Seton Hall, which cut UConn's lead to four early in the second half. The Pirates later cut the deficit to two, forcing a UConn timeout.

COMING UP:

No. 6 UConn at No. 14 Villanova (W) (2:30 p.m. ET, FOX)

Villanova at No. 24 Providence (4:30 p.m. ET, FOX)

Sat 9:30 PM
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Villanova Wildcats
VILL
24
Providence Friars
PROV

No. 18 Creighton at St. John's (7:30 p.m. ET, FS1)

Sun 12:30 AM
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
18
Creighton Bluejays
CREI
St. John's Red Storm
SJU

College Basketball
Women's College Basketball
