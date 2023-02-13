College Basketball 2023 College basketball power rankings: A new No. 1 arises 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It's the Monday after the Super Bowl, and while the debates of whether it was right to call holding on Sunday night will rage on for days, here's a public service announcement: college basketball's got next.

If you are just joining us on this long and winding marathon to March, welcome to the party. It's been one of the wildest seasons in recent memory.

In fitting fashion, the sport provided the perfect appetizer to the big game on Sunday in Evanston of all places. Here's a statement that reflects the unpredictability of college hoops: Northwestern, which was picked second to last in the Big Ten preseason poll, handed the No. 1 team in the country only its third loss of the season and for all intents and purposes, booked its ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats, down 55-47 with under four minutes to go, closed the game on a 17-3 run to shock No. 1 Purdue, 64-58. It marked the first win for Northwestern over the No. 1 team in the country in 20 tries, as Chris Collins' team held the Boilermakers to their lowest point total of the season and forced 16 turnovers. For Collins, who entered his 10th year at the helm on the hot seat, the 18-7 overall record and 9-5 in Big Ten play has been a wild turnaround after he lost Pete Nance to North Carolina and Ryan Young to Duke in the offseason, among others. The Wildcats are 9-5 and tied for second in the Big Ten, with the outright lead at stake when they host Indiana on Wednesday (9 p.m. ET, BTN).

This is the state of college hoops this year. Just when Zach Edey and Purdue looked like they were well on their way to a 24th win, Northwestern took the game from them. Just when you think you know everything about a team and believe they can be trusted, a taste of the madness occurs. Even on Super Sunday, where the collective college hoops slate looked uneventful at surface level, the sport still found a way to provide the goods, and served up a foreshadowing for what we are in for over the course of the next seven weeks.

With that, here's an updated top 15 power rankings.

1. Alabama (22-3)

This team is making history, and I don't think there should be much of a question that they are No. 1 in the country. The Crimson Tide has matched its best start to a season in school history with the 1975-76 team. Nate Oats' group is 12-0 in the SEC, marking the best start to conference play by an Alabama squad since 1955-56. They also own the head-to-head win over Houston. On Saturday, the Tide got past rival Auburn 77-69 for their eighth road win of the season. The key? Offensive balance and a defense that ranks fifth in the nation in adjusted efficiency. Ohio transfer Mark Sears tallied 15 points, six rebounds and three assists while future NBA Draft lottery pick Brandon Miller added 13 points, six rebounds and three assists. They were two of four in double-figures with Jaden Bradley as well as Rylen Griffen, who showed that Alabama has options off the bench as well with his 16 points and three triples. Not only have they been dominant, but the Crimson Tide is highly entertaining and difficult to keep up with, currently ranking second in all of college basketball in tempo. This team has an all-world talent in Miller, electrifying pace, a commitment to defense and quality length. They are my pick to win it all this April.

2. Houston (23-2)

The Cougars join Alabama as the only two teams in college basketball to rank in the top-15 in KenPom adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency. Houston has won five in a row since a one-point trip-up to Temple, winning most recently over Tulsa on Wednesday, 80-42. Senior guard Marcus Sasser led the way with 25 points while his backcourt mate Jamal Shead put up 12 assists in the dominant performance. Houston's star power comes in the form of five-star freshman and future NBA Draft lottery pick Jarace Walker as well. While the 6-foot-8 freshman was quite against the Golden Hurricane, Walker had averaged 20 points per game in the previous four contests. When he's on, it gets the Cougars to another gear on the offensive end, and you know with a Kelvin Sampson team, defending and rebounding are a given. While it's not easy to fully know how good Houston is with their lack of competition in the American, they showed enough in non-conference play and have the pieces to say they are deserving of this mark. Plus, a run to the Final Four two years ago and a second consecutive Elite Eight appearance last year lend themselves to relying on this team.

3. Purdue (23-3)

While Zach Edey went for 24 points and eight rebounds on Sunday afternoon, the national player of the year frontrunner committed six of the Boilermakers' 16 turnovers. This is a developing issue for Purdue, who's given it away a combined 49 times over the last three games. Couple the ball security issues with the fact that Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer shot a combined 1-for-13, and it was something to think Purdue was in position to beat Northwestern before unraveling. I still like a lot about this team, but facing defensive pressure is an area that need to work through.

4. UCLA (21-4)

The Bruins have one of the best traits you can possess as a top-ranked team: they are unflappable. After falling behind 8-0 to Oregon on Saturday night, UCLA didn't flinch and went on to win 70-63. Jaime Jaquez Jr. had 25 points and 12 rebounds. He is All-American worthy.

5. Kansas (20-5)

The Jayhawks leap back into the top five this week not just because they went 2-0, but because of the fact that Bill Self's team now has 11 quadrant one wins on the season. Nobody else in college basketball possesses more than nine of those. Jalen Wilson is deserving of a first team All-American nod and when Kansas gets production from Dujuan Harris, they're good enough to win it all. When the junior point guard scores in double-figures this season, the Jayhawks are 10-0. They've got the complementary guys in Gradey Dick, Kevin McCullar and KJ Adams Jr. Bill Self's team has as much a shot as anyone to repeat.

6. Texas (20-5)

The Longhorns thumped a West Virginia team that's currently projected in NCAA Tournament forecasts by 34 points on Saturday afternoon, 94-60. Marcus Carr and Timmy Allen combined for 30 in the win, while Sir'Jabari Rice continued his recent scoring surge with his fifth straight game in double-figures, dropping a season-best 24 points.

7. Virginia (19-4)

Sure, the Cavaliers survived some controversy on Saturday, beating Duke 69-62 in overtime after a controversial no-call to end regulation.

This sequence even led the ACC to owning up to the officiating error.

That said, the Cavaliers have 19 wins in 23 games. They possess experience, poise and different options to make things happen offensively, as seen by Armaan Franklin going for 23 points while Kihei posted 16 and five assists in the win over Duke. This team is flying under the radar in my opinion, but they are a real thorn to have to play. Tony Bennett's put up a big bounceback season.

8. Baylor (19-6)

The Bears have won nine of their last 10 games playing in the best conference in college basketball. In Saturday's 72-68 win at TCU, Adam Flagler took over with 16 straight points for Scott Drew's team in just over four minutes. That's the trait of this Baylor team: they possess outstanding guard play, and if that's your constant, you've got the potential to play deep into March. Flagler, LJ Cryer and Keyonte George make up a lethal trio, and don't forget about Langston Love off the bench. This team has steadily gotten better as the year's progressed.

9. Arizona (22-4)

The Wildcats just put up a clunker on Saturday, losing to a previously 10-14 Stanford team 88-79. What happened? Well, the Cardinal took All-American first team candidate Azuolas Tubelis out of the game with foul trouble, as he only played 17 minutes and was held to just two shots. With Oumar Ballo in single-digits as well, a duo that averages 35 points and 18 rebounds per game was silenced. The Cats need their bigs to be the focal point of what they do, because their backcourt is too inconsistent.

10. Creighton (17-8)

These are power rankings for a reason. They reflect who in my mind is playing the best at the moment. Don't let the overall record fool you. The Bluejays have won eight straight and sit just a half game back in the Big East standings. In Saturday's 56-53 win over UConn, Greg McDermott's team held the Huskies to 13 points in the final 14 minutes. This team is the best defensive unit Creighton has had under McDermott and they've got a starting five that I would put up with any in the country. Trey Alexander and Baylor Scheierman are tough shot-makers.

Creighton sneaks off with the win against UConn Jordan Hawkins' 3-point buzzer-beater was overturned.

11. Indiana (18-7)

The Hoosiers have won eight of their last nine games, and on Saturday in Ann Arbor, they gutted out a 62-61 win at Michigan for their first victory at the Crisler Center since 2016. What's led Mike Woodson's team to rising in the Big Ten? They've gotten back to their defensive DNA, and Trayce Jackson-Davis has played like an All-American. When he gets help like he did from Jalen Hood-Schifino on Saturday – the duo combined for 49 points – the Hoosiers can beat anyone.

12. Miami (20-5)

It feels like the Hurricanes are flying under the radar in college basketball. Coming off an Elite Eight berth, Jim Larranaga has a team that can get just as far. After blowing out Duke by 22 last Monday, the Canes made it four straight wins with a 93-point output against Louisville on Saturday. What is it about the Canes that makes them dangerous? Nijel Pack and Isaiah Wong have the ability to just take over the game. They combined for 43 points and six assists in Saturday's win, while Jordan Miller gives them another option and Norchad Omier is a strong post presence. This team ranks ninth in the country in offensive efficiency as a result, and their scoring weapons are difficult for opponents to keep up with.

13. Marquette (20-6)

The Golden Eagles used a "get right" opportunity to do just that on Saturday, responding from a loss at UConn with an 89-75 win at Georgetown to retake first place in the Big East at 12-3. Tyler Kolek tallied 14 points, eight assists and just one turnover in the win, bringing his season total to 201 assists (2nd in NCAA) to just 59 turnovers. With Kam Jones drilling shots and Oso Ighodaro causing matchup issues as a mobile big, Marquette is such a dynamic offensive team. A nugget: this team has not won a conference regular season title since 2013. In fact, they've only ever done it four times in program history. It's possible in Shaka Smart's second season.

Oso Ighodaro throws down a MASSIVE dunk The Golden Eagles came out quick against the Hoyas.

14. Kansas State (19-6)

The Wildcats have dropped three of their last four games, but a 21-point win over TCU still has me slotting this team in the top-15. Keyontae Johnson struggled this past week, committing six turnovers against the Horned Frogs and only shooting 3-for-11 against Texas Tech in Saturday's loss. Kansas State's offense is solid, but not at a level where its stars can fade. Johnson will need to respond as well as Markquis Nowell, who shot 5-for-19 and 1-for-10 from downtown against the Red Raiders.

15. Illinois (17-7)

The Illini are 8-2 in their last 10 games and one of those losses came by two in Iowa City on a day when Tony Perkins was unreal for the Hawkeyes. I'm still really high on Brad Underwood's team, which used a 19-0 run in the second half to beat Rutgers on Saturday in Champaign, 69-60. Coleman Hawkins went off for 18 points while lead guard Terrence Shannon Jr. and Baylor transfer Dain Dainja each had 15. Dainja and his Baylor teammate Matthew Mayer have been incredible additions to the Illini this season, with Illinois holding a record of 10-4 when he scores in double-figures. This week brings a matchup at Penn State before they travel to Assembly Hall for a massive Saturday matinée with Indiana.

Here are five other takeaways from the last week in college basketball:

Marquette 12-3

Xavier 11-3

Creighton 11-3

Providence 10-4

Impactful matchups come in the next two nights. The Friars host the Bluejays on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET on FS1, while the Golden Eagles host the Musketeers on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him on Twitter @ John_Fanta .

