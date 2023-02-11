College basketball highlights: Providence-St. John’s, Marquette-Georgetown
Men's college basketball takes center stage Saturday — and we have you covered with all the action!
Currently on FOX, No. 20 Providence is taking on St. John’s, while Georgetown is hosting No. 10 Marquette over on FS1.
Later, there's another Big East battle going down between No. 21 UConn and No. 23 Creighton in Omaha, Nebraska (2 p.m. ET, FOX). Meanwhile, a Big Ten showdown between No. 24 Rutgers and Illinois (2 p.m. ET, FS1) will be brewing, followed by a clash between UNLV and No. 25 San Diego State in the Mountain West (4 p.m. ET, FOX).
Here are the top plays!
No. 20 Providence at St. John’s
No. 10 Marquette at Georgetown
Stay tuned for updates!
COMING UP:
No. 21 UConn at No. 23 Creighton (2 p.m. ET, FOX)
No. 24 Rutgers at Illinois (2 p.m. ET, FS1)
UNLV at No. 25 San Diego State (4 p.m. ET, FOX)
Read more:
- College basketball tiers: Tyger Campbell, Marcus Carr among top playmakers
- Early NCAA Tournament look: Who is poised to make noise in March
- NCAA Tournament Projections: Arizona, UCLA on the rise; Clemson on the bubble
- College basketball national player of the year watch: Edey, Wilson lead the way
- Bubble Watch 2023: Have USC, Pitt already played their way in?
- Why Rutgers is the nightmare team that nobody wants to play
Top stories from FOX Sports:
- NBA All-Star Game 2023: Schedule, rosters, voting and draft
- 2023 NBA Buyout Market Tracker: Where will Wall, Westbrook land?
- NBA insiders on how a wild trade deadline reshaped the title race
- Nets suddenly turn to the future after Durant, Irving mega-deals
- 2023 NBA trade grades: How did Clippers, Warriors do at trade deadline?
- Kevin Durant trade to Phoenix Suns causes big shift in NBA odds