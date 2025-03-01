College Basketball
Jahmai Mashack hits logo 3-pointer at buzzer to lift No. 5 Tennessee past No. 6 Alabama, 79-76
College Basketball

Jahmai Mashack hits logo 3-pointer at buzzer to lift No. 5 Tennessee past No. 6 Alabama, 79-76

Published Mar. 1, 2025 7:15 p.m. ET

Jahmai Mashack raced up the court and hit a 3-pointer from well beyond the arc at the buzzer to give No. 5 Tennessee a 79-76 victory over No. 6 Alabama on Saturday.

The Volunteers (24-5, 11-5 Southeastern Conference) got the final shot by forcing a five-second inbounds violation under Alabama's basket with 3.8 seconds left.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chaz Lanier and Jordan Gainey each scored 18 points for Tennessee. Zakai Zeigler had 15, and Mashack finished with 11.

Mark Sears led Alabama (23-6, 12-4) with 24 points. Labaron Philan had 13, and Aden Holloway added 11.

Sears had 12 points in the first half to help Alabama take a 42-38 lead.

Takeaways

Alabama: It was a bold move for coach Nate Oats to re-work the framework of his team late in the season. Over the last four games, the Crimson Tide have gone to a three-guard starting lineup — inserting Labaron Philon along with Mark Sears and Chris Youngblood, while bringing Jarin Stevenson off the bench. The creative move has been successful so far.

Tennessee: Big man Felix Okpara is becoming more involved in the offense. Coming into the Alabama game, he scored at least eight points in five of the last seven games and was in double figures three of those.

Key moment

With 3.8 seconds to play, Tennessee got the ball back on Alabama's inbounds violation.

Key stat

Alabama outrebounded the Vols 24-14 in the final 20 minutes, with a 13-7 advantage on the offensive end.

Up next

Both teams are in action Wednesday night. Alabama hosts Florida, and Tennessee is at Mississippi.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NBA Mock Draft 2.0: Cooper Flagg remains No. 1 in freshman-heavy first round

2025 NBA Mock Draft 2.0: Cooper Flagg remains No. 1 in freshman-heavy first round

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTCollege Basketball Crown image College Basketball Crown
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes