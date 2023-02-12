College Basketball
Boo Buie leads Northwestern to upset over Zach Edey, No. 1 Purdue
Boo Buie leads Northwestern to upset over Zach Edey, No. 1 Purdue

3 hours ago

Boo Buie scored 26 points and Chase Audige added 15 as Northwestern beat No. 1 Purdue 64-58 in a major upset on Sunday.

Led by its experienced backcourt, Northwestern (18-7, 9-5 Big Ten) added a signature win to its bid for the school’s second NCAA Tournament appearance. It was the Wildcats' first win ever against the No. 1 team in the AP poll in 19 tries.

Star center Zach Edey had 24 points and eight rebounds for Purdue (23-3, 12-3), which had won 11 in a row against Northwestern. Braden Smith finished with 10 points on 1-for-7 shooting.

Edey’s hook shot lifted Purdue to a 55-47 lead with 3:52 to go, but Northwestern closed the game with a 17-3 run.

Audige scored 10 points in the dazzling finish. He gave the Wildcats the lead for good when he made a 3-pointer after an Edey turnover.

Brooks Barnhizer had a fast-break layup and Buie made two foul shots in the final minute to help Northwestern hold on at home. At the buzzer, the raucous student section stormed the court to celebrate with the team.

Fans storm court after Northwestern stuns Purdue

Fans storm court after Northwestern stuns Purdue
Northwestern fans stormed the court after the Wildcats defeated No. 1 Purdue 64-58 on Sunday.

Purdue shot just 28.6% (6-for-21) from the field in the second half. It also committed 13 of its 16 turnovers in the final 20 minutes.

Ethan Morton and Mason Gillis each made a 3-pointer to help Purdue open a 26-16 lead with 9:19 left in the first half, but Buie converted a driving layup in the final seconds, trimming the Boilermakers’ lead to 37-30 at the break.

Purdue's collapse down the stretch was a troubling development. The Boilermakers also lost to Indiana last weekend.

Up next, Purdue visits Maryland on Thursday, and Northwestern hosts No. 18 Indiana on Wednesday.

Reporting by Associated Press.

