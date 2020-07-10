Atlanta Braves First Look: FOX Sports Southeast to televise Braves’ intrasquad scrimmage, exhibition games

FOX Sports Southeast will televise the Atlanta Braves Intrasquad Scrimmage this Monday, July 13, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The 90-minute presentation will be the first extended look at Braves baseball during camp, highlighted by pitcher Mike Soroka on the mound. The show will be hosted by Jerome Jurenovich and Paul Byrd from the FOX Sports studios, with Kelly Crull reporting live from Truist Park.

FOX Sports Southeast is also slated to televise two Braves exhibition games against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday, July 21, at 7:00 p.m. ET, and Wednesday, July 22, at 4:00 p.m. ET. Chip Caray and Jeff Francoeur will call both games.

The Braves will begin the regular season on Friday, July 24, against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Coverage will begin with a special one-hour Braves LIVE at 3:00 p.m. ET on FOX Sports South. A complete schedule will be announced at a later date.

All games televised on the networks will also be available for live streaming via the FOX Sports GO app. Exclusive Braves features, interviews and team content will be available throughout the season on @FOXSportsBraves. Local channel listings can be found here.