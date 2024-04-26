National Football League 2024-25 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year odds: Dallas Turner opens as favorite Updated Apr. 28, 2024 1:40 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The first day of the 2024 NFL Draft is in the books, and bettors are already diving into wagering on next season's awards.

One spot in particular that's seeing action is the market for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

A defensive player wasn't drafted until the 15th overall pick, the latest for a defensive player in the common draft era.

The Colts took Laiatu Latu at that spot, followed by the Seahawks taking Byron Murphy at No. 16 and the Vikings taking Dallas Turner at No. 17.

Now, two of those players have the top odds to win Defensive Rookie of the Year next season.

Let's dive into the odds for some of the names at the top of the board (via FanDuel Sportsbook).

NFL DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR ODDS: *

Dallas Turner: +450 ($10 to win $55 total)

Laiatu Latu: +800 ($10 to win $90 total)

Jared Verse: +1000 ($10 to win $110 total)

Quinyon Mitchell: +1000 ($10 to win $110 total)

Terrion Arnold: +1000 ($10 to win $110 total)

Byron Murphy II: +1200 ($10 to win $130 total)

Chop Robinson: +1600 ($10 to win $170 total)

Cooper DeJean: +2000 ($10 to win $210 total)

Kool-Aid McInstry: +2500 ($10 to win $260 total)

Nate Wiggins: +2500 ($10 to win $260 total)

Payton Wilson: +3000 ($10 to win $310 total)

Darius Robinson: +3000 ($10 to win $310 total)

Edgerrin Cooper: +3000 ($10 to win $310 total)

Tyler Nubin: +3000 ($10 to win $310 total)

* odds as of 4/26/24

An edge rusher or linebacker has won the award seven times in the last 10 seasons, with cornerbacks winning it in the other three instances. In the last two seasons, the same team has had both the offensive and defensive rookies of the year — with C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr. winning for the Texans in 2023, and Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner winning for the Jets in 2022.

Turner was the 2023 SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Year and wreaked havoc on opposing offenses throughout his career at Alabama.

However, FOX Sports NFL Draft analyst Rob Rang thinks highly of Latu and had him ranked No. 16 on his list of draft prospects.

"The most consistent edge rusher in college football in 2023, Latu comes with a pro-ready assortment of polished pass-rush moves, as well as prototypical size, strength and flexibility," Rang wrote.

Previous NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year winners

2023 Will Anderson Jr., Texans

2022 Sauce Gardner , Jets

2021 Michah Parsons , Cowboys

2020 Chase Young , Commanders

2019 Nick Bosa , 49ers

2018 Shaquille Leonard , Colts

2017 Marshon Lattimore , Saints

2016 Joey Bosa , Chargers

2015 Marcus Peters , Chiefs

2014 Aaron Donald , Rams

Who do you like to win the DROY? Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on the NFL and other sports.

