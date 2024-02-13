National Football League 2024-25 NFL MVP odds: Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen early favorites Updated Feb. 13, 2024 1:26 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Can Patrick Mahomes follow up his third Super Bowl MVP performance by claiming the NFL MVP Award for a third time next season?

After leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a win in Super Bowl LVIII, Mahomes is the favorite to be the MVP of the 2024-25 season at +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total).

Right behind Mahomes is Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen at +700.

Surprising to some, reigning MVP Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens is fourth at +900, just behind Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow (+800).

Let's take a full look at the updated MVP betting board at DraftKings Sportsbook.

2024-25 NFL MVP ODDS: *

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Josh Allen, Bills: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Joe Burrow, Bengals: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Lamar Jackson , Ravens : +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Justin Herbert, Chargers: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Jordan Love, Packers: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Brock Purdy , 49ers : +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

C.J. Stroud, Texans: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Jalen Hurts, Eagles: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Dak Prescott , Cowboys : +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Tua Tagovailoa , Dolphins : +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Aaron Rodgers, Jets: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Kirk Cousins, Vikings: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

* odds as of 2/13/2024

What can teams do to overcome Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs' greatness?

"Undisputed" co-host Richard Sherman and FOX Sports NFL analyst David Helman offered their thoughts about the heater Mahomes is on.

"He has three Super Bowl MVPs, two regular-season MVPs," Sherman said. "That's enough to have a conversation of him being on the Mount Rushmore of great players in the National Football League."

Helman described Mahomes' run as "truly mind-boggling. ... I hope you can just step back and appreciate what we're watching.

"I don't know if the Chiefs go for the three-peat. We can talk about that heading all through the 2024 offseason, but they're always going to be in the mix as long as this guy's on the team."

Quarterbacks dominate the MVP odds list. The non-QB with the lowest odds is San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey, in a three-way tie for 17th at +4000.

That's not a surprise, as the past 11 MVPs were quarterbacks.

The last non-QB to win MVP was Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson in 2012.

Do you think Patrick Mahomes will win his third MVP next season? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news on the NFL and other sports.

