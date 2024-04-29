Timberwolves coach Chris Finch reportedly tears patellar tendon after colliding with Mike Conley
Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch is believed to have a torn patellar tendon after colliding with Mike Conley on Sunday night, according to a report from The Athletic.
Finch was helped off the court late in the fourth quarter against the Phoenix Suns.
Conley was trying to dribble down the sideline when he collided with Suns star Devin Booker and ran into Finch, who appeared to injure his right knee as Conley tried to brace their fall. Finch grimaced and immediately grabbed his right knee.
He was down for a few minutes, surrounded by Minnesota players, coaches and staff, before slowly getting up and being assisted off the court.
Minnesota won 122-116 to sweep the first-round series.
Assistant coach Micah Nori directed the team for the final 1:41. Nori said Finch was in the medical room getting checked out and that the team went down to see him after the game.
"He’s obviously in good spirits and so are the guys," Nori said.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
