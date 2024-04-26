National Football League 2024-25 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds: Caleb Williams opens as favorite Updated Apr. 28, 2024 1:37 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The first day of the 2024 NFL Draft is in the books, and bettors are already diving into wagering on next season's awards.

One spot in particular that is seeing some action is the market for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

As projected, Caleb Williams was drafted first by the Chicago Bears. The quarterback out of USC saw his No. 1 pick odds get shorter and shorter leading up to the draft. Now, he's also the favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year honors next season.

Let's dive into the odds for some of the names at the top of the board (via FanDuel Sportsbook).

ADVERTISEMENT

NFL OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR ODDS: *

Caleb Williams, Bears: +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Marvin Harrison Jr., Cardinals: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Jayden Daniels, Commanders: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

J.J. McCarthy, Vikings: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Malik Nabers, Giants: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Xavier Worthy, Chiefs: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Rome Odunze, Bears: +2100 (bet $10 to win $220 total)

Brian Thomas Jr., Jaguars: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Drake Maye, Patriots: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Bo Nix, Broncos: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Brock Bowers, Raiders: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

* odds as of 4/26/24

At +210, Caleb Williams currently has the shortest odds to be named Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2025, just ahead of former Ohio State star Marvin Harrison Jr., the son of the Hall of Famer by the same name.

On a recent episode of The Herd, FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd gave his prediction on how Williams' rookie season might unfold.

"I think Caleb's gonna be 24 touchdowns, eight picks, 90 passer rating," Cowherd noted. "Spectacular, little rough. And [the Bears] finish 8-9."

A little further down the list at +2100 is Rome Odunze — Williams' new teammate in Chicago, who was drafted by the Bears with the ninth pick. Ahead of the draft, Caleb posted on social media that he was a "big fan" of the wide receiver.

Other familiar names on this list are former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix at +3000 and former Georgia tight end Brock Bowers at +4000.

Both Nix and Bowers heard their names called on Day 1 of the NFL Draft. They were the 12th and 13th picks by Denver and Las Vegas, respectively.



[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

share