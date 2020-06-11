Wolves look-ahead profile: Malik Beasley

With the announcement of the NBA’s 22-team plan to close out the rest of the season, the Minnesota Timberwolves are now in offseason mode. The franchise will have to make plenty of tough decisions in the coming months, including an array of personnel moves.

As Gersson Rosas and Ryan Saunders navigate the NBA offseason, FOX Sports North will analyze each player on the Timberwolves and how they might fit in with the team in the future.

This edition: Malik Beasley

BACKGROUND

Beasley was drafted with the No. 19 overall pick by the Denver Nuggets in 2016 after he spent one season at Florida State. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard played very little with the Nuggets until his third season when he jumped up to 23.2 minutes per game and made 18 starts. He made the most of his new playing time by scoring 11.3 points per game and shooting 40.2% from deep in 2018-19. However, Beasley saw his playing time go down the following season and was eventually traded to Minnesota.

Beasley will also be a restricted free agent this offseason, so Minnesota will have the ability to match any contract offer he gets, but it could still be a hefty price to pay and there is no guarantee he will be back with the franchise.

SEASON REVIEW

Beasley only played 14 games with the Timberwolves, but it was enough for him to leave a good impression. The Florida State product came to Minnesota as part of a four-team deal just before the NBA trade deadline, and once he arrived he was optimistic about his new team’s outlook, saying in his opening press conference, “Give us time and we’re going to show you that we’re going to be the best team in the West.”

Beasley immediately fit into the fold with the Timberwolves. He knocked down seven 3-pointers in his first game with the team and continued to shoot well and contribute on the offensive end until the NBA suspended its season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

STATS (Wolves only)

MPG PPG RPG APG FG% 3P% FT% 33.1 20.7 5.1 1.9 47.2 42.6 75.0

GAME TO REMEMBER

It’s hard to top a game in which Beasley hit seven 3-pointers, a career high. In that Feb. 8 game, a win over the Los Angeles Clippers, Beasley also had a season-high 10 rebounds while adding four assists and recording a box score plus/minus of +28.

WHAT TO EXPECT NEXT SEASON

If Beasley and the team come to a deal this offseason, it is fair to assume he will be the Timberwolves’ starting shooting guard during the 2020-21 campaign. Since he only played 14 games with Minnesota, Beasley probably will not shoot 42.6% from deep again next season, but he did finish the 2018-19 season making 40.2% of his 3-point attempts, so he has shown he can be efficient from long range.

At age 23, Beasley is still expanding his skill set and that could make him even more of an offensive threat for the Timberwolves down the road.