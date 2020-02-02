Gophers within one point of first place in Big Ten after sweeping Badgers

Scott Reedy, Sammy Walker and Sampo Ranta tallied two points apiece as the Minnesota Gophers topped Wisconsin 4-2 on the road Saturday night.

Freshman forward Bryce Brodzinski started the scoring with a backhanded goal 10 minutes into the game. After Wisconsin tied it at 1, the Gophers found the back of the net the next three times — thanks to Walker, Reedy and Robbie Stucker — to build a 4-1 lead with three minutes to play.

Wisconsin forward Ty Emberson cut the deficit to 4-2 with two minutes left on the scoreboard, but it was too late.

Minnesota goaltender Jared Moe stopped 25 shots in the victory.

With the win, Minnesota moves within one point of first place in the Big Ten Standings. Ohio State and Penn State are tied for first with 29 points, while Michigan State, Minnesota and Notre Dame are tied for third with 28. Michigan is sixth with 21 points and Wisconsin sits alone in the cellar with 17.

UP NEXT

Minnesota returns to the ice next weekend for a two-game home set against 17th-ranked Michigan State, which will be coming off a bye week.