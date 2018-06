Keita Bates-Diop, SG/SF, Ohio State

The NBA is becoming increasingly positionless, and that's a good thing for Bates-Diop's future. Where does he fit? It's tough to say, but the Big Ten player of the year figures to find a spot somewhere even if there's not one thing he does at an elite level. Becoming the best player in one of the nation's best conferences was a surprise in and of itself, particularly after Bates-Diop went down with a stress fracture in his left leg just nine games into his junior season. He's a solid shooter with a high release point that allows him to get his shot off against most defenders, and he's very adept using floaters and runners in the mid-tier game. He has a post-up game and the moves to back it up, and can finish at the rim with either hand. He doesn't have great lateral quickness but is long enough to serve as a rim protector who knows when to help from the weak side. All of that sounds good, but it's still tough to find a spot for Bates-Diop. Despite the reach, he's not strong enough to defend most power forwards and centers and lacks the quickness to defend many smaller players. Creating his own shot won't be easy for Bates-Diop in the NBA, so he'll have to become a good spot-up shooter who can occasionally take the ball in the post. He's a potential mid first-round pick who could thrive under the right tutelage, and while it's hard to see Bates-Diop becoming a star, it's equally difficult to imagine him not becoming a rotation player.