SLAM Magazine

TWITTER HANDLE: @SLAMonline

TWEET: Maya Moore is a four-time WNBA champion, two-time Olympic champion and two-time NCAA champion. 🏆

The Lynx superstar becomes the second woman to cover SLAM, and the first since 1998: http://slam.ly/maya-cover

RYAN'S TAKE: This is awesome. Also: Two in 20 YEARS?!

https://twitter.com/SLAMonline/status/1016716524848078850