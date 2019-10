What was going on in Minnesota, and the rest of the country, the last time the Gophers football team started the season 7-0?

Minnesota last started a season 7-0 in 1960, when the Gophers won seven consecutive games before losing to Purdue on Nov. 12. They ultimately went 8-1 during the season, leading the AP and UPI polls while earning their first trip to the Rose Bowl, where they fell to Washington.