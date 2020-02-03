Cardinals announce 2020 spring training TV and radio broadcast schedule

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Cardinals fans will be able to watch or listen to almost all of the team’s 2020 spring training games, including 15 on FOX Sports Midwest.

The other broadcast outlets carrying games will be KMOX/Cardinals Radio Network affiliates and online streams via MLB At Bat or cardinals.com.

FOX Sports Midwest kicks off its live game coverage with the spring training opener vs. the New York Mets on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The spring training television schedule includes seven of the 10 Saturday and Sunday contests as well as a Friday evening game against the Mets. Each of the 15 telecasts will be streamed live on FOX Sports GO. Most afternoon games will also be replayed in prime time. FOX Sports Midwest will also air “Cardinals Spring Training Report,” a 30-minute show, on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

The team’s flagship radio station, KMOX 1120 AM, will broadcast 15 spring games with Mike Shannon, John Rooney, Mike Claiborne and Ricky Horton at the microphone. The radio schedule begins on Saturday, Feb. 22, when the Cardinals kick off Grapefruit League play. The 145 Cardinals Radio Network affiliates will carry all Saturday and Sunday games as well as select weekday games. Fans are encouraged to check their local listings for details. KMOX will also broadcast the team’s exhibition game against the Texas Rangers at the new Globe Life Field in Arlington on Monday, March 23.

Fifteen additional spring games will be streamed on cardinals.com and the MLB At Bat app, featuring Mike Claiborne, Tom Ackerman, Chris Hrabe and Kyle McClellan. In total, 29 of 30 spring training games will be broadcast or streamed.