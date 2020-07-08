Badgers-Northwestern matchup Nov. 7 won’t be played at Wrigley Field

Northwestern announced Wednesday that its game against Wisconsin scheduled for Nov. 7 will not be played at Wrigley Field.

According to the school’s website, the Badgers-Wildcats game will now be played at Northwestern’s Ryan Field.

“This is a disappointing conclusion to reach, but absolutely the right one in our current environment,” Combe family vice president for athletics and recreation Jim Phillips said in a statement.. “The uncertainty of football and baseball schedules, and the possibility of limited attendance, made this an easy choice to make for our student-athletes and fans. We’re grateful for our outstanding partners from the Cubs, and look forward to bringing the passion and pageantry of college football gameday to the city’s north side when we can do so safely and securely with a packed house.”

There hasn’t been any announcement regarding Wisconsin’s other game on a neutral field, an Oct. 3 matchup against Notre Dame at Lambeau Field.