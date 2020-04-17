FOX Sports Wisconsin’s new ‘Unscripted’ show to debut April 21

FOX Sports Wisconsin, the television home of the Milwaukee Brewers and Milwaukee Bucks, is launching a new half-hour Zoom-style show designed to bring together prominent leaders in Milwaukee professional sports. “Unscripted” will feature virtual interviews with members from the Brewers and Bucks organizations, including broadcasters, executives, players and alumni. Hosted by Craig Coshun and Dario Melendez, “Unscripted” will debut April 21 at 9 p.m.

With the weekly show featuring an array of topics and guests, the network will announce upcoming show details via social media. Follow FOX Sports Wisconsin’s accounts for updates: