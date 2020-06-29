Brewers name 45 players to summer camp roster

The Milwaukee Brewers announced their roster for their 2020 summer camp Monday afternoon.

The list includes 45 total players — 23 pitchers, 12 infielders, six outfielders and four catchers. All players will report to Miller Park for summer camp before the 2020 regular season begins in late July. Nine players, including outfielder Keon Broxton and Zack Brown, the Brewers’ 2018 Minor League Pitcher of the Year, are non-roster invitees.

Right-hander Drew Rasmussen is the Brewers’ highest-ranked prospect (No. 9 by MLB.com) to be invited.

Teams will begin the 2020 season with 30-man active rosters for the first two weeks of the regular season, 28-man rosters for the following two weeks and 26-man rosters for the remainder of the regular season and playoffs. All other players will be on the taxi squad, working out and staying game ready at a separate site from the MLB club.

Here’s the full list:

PITCHERS

Brett Anderson Josh Lindblom Ray Black Shelby Miller* Zack Brown* Mike Morin* Corbin Burnes Freddy Peralta Alex Claudio David Phelps Jake Faria* Drew Rasmussen* J.P. Feyereisen Brent Suter Justin Grimm* Bobby Wahl Josh Hader Devin Williams Adrian Houser Brandon Woodruff Corey Knebel Eric Yardley Eric Lauer CATCHERS David Freitas Jacob Nottingham Omar Narvaez Manny Pina INFIELDERS Orlando Arcia Logan Morrison* Jedd Gyorko Jace Peterson* Ryon Healy Ronny Rodriguez Keston Hiura Justin Smoak Brock Holt Eric Sogard Mark Mathias Luis Urias OUTFIELDERS Ryan Braun Ben Gamel Keon Broxton* Avisail Garcia Lorenzo Cain Christian Yelich

* non-roster invitee