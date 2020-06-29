Brewers name 45 players to summer camp roster

The Milwaukee Brewers announced their roster for their 2020 summer camp Monday afternoon.

More Brewers coverage

The list includes 45 total players — 23 pitchers, 12 infielders, six outfielders and four catchers. All players will report to Miller Park for summer camp before the 2020 regular season begins in late July. Nine players, including outfielder Keon Broxton and Zack Brown, the Brewers’ 2018 Minor League Pitcher of the Year, are non-roster invitees.

Right-hander Drew Rasmussen is the Brewers’ highest-ranked prospect (No. 9 by MLB.com) to be invited.

Teams will begin the 2020 season with 30-man active rosters for the first two weeks of the regular season, 28-man rosters for the following two weeks and 26-man rosters for the remainder of the regular season and playoffs. All other players will be on the taxi squad, working out and staying game ready at a separate site from the MLB club.

Here’s the full list:

PITCHERS

Brett Anderson Josh Lindblom
Ray Black Shelby Miller*
Zack Brown* Mike Morin*
Corbin Burnes Freddy Peralta
Alex Claudio David Phelps
Jake Faria* Drew Rasmussen*
J.P. Feyereisen Brent Suter
Justin Grimm* Bobby Wahl
Josh Hader Devin Williams
Adrian Houser Brandon Woodruff
Corey Knebel Eric Yardley
Eric Lauer

CATCHERS

David Freitas Jacob Nottingham
Omar Narvaez Manny Pina

INFIELDERS

Orlando Arcia Logan Morrison*
Jedd Gyorko Jace Peterson*
Ryon Healy Ronny Rodriguez
Keston Hiura Justin Smoak
Brock Holt Eric Sogard
Mark Mathias Luis Urias

OUTFIELDERS

Ryan Braun Ben Gamel
Keon Broxton* Avisail Garcia
Lorenzo Cain Christian Yelich

* non-roster invitee