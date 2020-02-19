Brewers sign longtime Boston utility man Brock Holt

The Milwaukee Brewers are bringing in so many multi-positional players they might need to build a utility closet at Miller Park.

The latest addition to the Brewers is veteran Brock Holt, who signed a one-year contract with an option for 2021 with Milwaukee on Wednesday.

To make room for Holt on the roster, right-handed reliever Taylor Williams was designated for assignment.

An eight-year veteran who has spent the last seven seasons with Boston, Holt has primarily played second base the past few years with the Red Sox but also has started games at first base, shortstop, third base, left field and right field since 2017. In 2016, Holt spent the majority of his games in left field, where he made 55 starts. He has started at every position other than pitcher or catcher in his career.

Holt joins Ronny Rodriguez and Eric Sogard on the 40-man roster as well as non-roster invite Jace Pederson as those who have played the infield and outfield in the majors. Jedd Gyorko and Luis Urias also can play all over the infield.

Holt, who began his career with Pittsburgh in 2012, owns a career slash line of .271/.340/.374. In 87 games with the Red Sox in 2019 he batted .297/.369/.402.

He has played over 100 games three times in his career and exceeded 300 plate appearances four times. In 2015, Holt was named an All-Star and played in a career-high 129 games with 409 plate appearances.

Williams, a fourth-round pick by the Brewers in 2013, has a 5.23 ERA in 71 games from 2017-19 for Milwaukee. Last season he appeared in 10 games, allowing 17 runs (16 earned) on 22 hits in 14 2/3 innings.