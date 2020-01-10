Brewers sign veteran infielder Jedd Gyorko

The Milwaukee Brewers added to their infield depth by signing veteran Jedd Gyorko on Friday to a one-year contract with a club option for 2021.

To make room for Gyorko on the 40-man roster, reliever Jake Faria was designated for assignment.

A seven-year veteran who has played for San Diego, St. Louis and the Los Angeles Dodgers ,Gyorko has a career slash line of .245/.309/.421 with 112 home runs.

In 2019, Gyroko played in 62 games combined with the Cardinals and Dodgers – St. Louis shipped him to L.A. at the trade deadline – batting a career-low .174.

Gyorko hit 23 home runs as a rookie in 2013 with the Padres, where he spent the first three years of his career before being dealt to St. Louis.

He smashed 30 homers for the Cards in 2016 in 128 games and followed that up with 20 with a career-highs in batting average (.272) and OPS (.813) in ’17. He slipped to 11 homers in 2018 but did have a career-best .346 on-base percentage.

A second baseman to begin his career, Gyorko has primarily played third base in recent years and also has seen time at shortstop and first base as well as one game in the outfield. He’s also pitched in two games, going one inning in 2018 and one-third in ’19.

Faria was acquired in a trade with Tampa Bay for Jesus Aguilar as this year’s deadline. He pitched in 8 2/3 innings for Milwaukee, allowing 12 runs (11 earned) on 18 hits.

This offseason the Brewers have added several other infielders, including Luis Urias, Ryon Healy and Eric Sogard.