Potter, Davison doing big things for Badgers

Micah Potter, Badgers forward (⬆️ UP)

His playing time has been, for the most part, limited. But ever since Potter has been eligible to play for Wisconsin the Badgers keep on winning (6-1 in his seven games). Potter has seen a little more playing time this past week, including 28 minutes at Penn State. Potter had 13 points, nine rebounds and three blocks in just 15 minutes in a one-point loss to Illinois. He followed that up with 24 points and 13 rebounds in 28 minutes against the Nittany Lions. He drained 4 of 6 3-point attempts in that contest, making him the only Badgers player since at least 2010-11 (as far as sports-reference.com searches) to have 4+ 3-pointers and 13+ rebounds in a game (he was the ninth to do it in Division 1 this season). Potter was also the first Big Ten player to have 20+ points and 10+ rebounds coming off the bench in a road game since 2016. The 6-foot-10 redshirt junior finished off the last week with 14 points, on 6-of-7 shooting, in 13 minutes in Tuesday’s win over Maryland.

Brad Davison, Badgers guard (⬆️ UP)

The junior simply had one of the most amazing finishes to a game in recent history.

Khris Middleton, Bucks forward (⬆️ UP)

It’s hard to outscore Giannis Antetokounmpo these days, but Middleton came close. In four games this past week, Middleton averaged 23.8 points (Antetokounmpo averaged 28.0) while making 59.3% of his shots. From 3-point land, Middleton made a blistering 56.3% of his attempts.

Davante Adams, Packers wide receiver (⬆️ UP)

Adams kind of had a big game in Green Bay’s playoff win over Seattle. We served up more details here.

Ersan Ilyasova, Bucks forward (⬇️ DOWN)

Back on the bench, Ilyasova had a tough week. He made just 38.9% of his shots – including 22.2% from 3 – and averaged 5.3 points over 13.6 minutes. In Tuesday’s win over the New York Knicks he picked up four fouls – in the first half.

