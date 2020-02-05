LetPatDunk2020 becomes reality for Bucks’ Connaughton

Pat Connaughton, Bucks guard (⬆️ UP)

It all started back in August when Connaughton told FOXSportsWisconsin.com about his desire to be in the dunk contest and our subsequent use of the hashtag #LetPatDunk2020 (we’ll call this our Pat on the back). This week that dream became a reality as Connaughton was named one of the dunk participants during this year’s All-Star weekend. Also, after being at the end of the bench recently and not getting much playing time, Connaughton averaged 24.5 minutes in three games last week while averaging 6.7 points, on 57.1% shooting, and 7.3 rebounds.

Khris Middleton, Bucks guard (⬆️ UP)

Middleton has been on fire recently. In January he averaged 23.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 54.2% from the field, 51.4% from 3 and 90.3% from the line. A change of the calendar didn’t put a stop to things. In Milwaukee’s first two games of February, Middleton averaged 22.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists while making 18 of 33 shots (54.5%), including 5 of 10 from 3-point range and sinking all four of his free-throw attempts. Oh, and did we mention he earned his second All-Star nod last week? Little wonder as to why.

Greg Gard, Badgers head coach (⬇️ DOWN THEN ⬆️ UP)

It was a tumultuous week for Gard – at least on social media. After Kobe King decided to leave the program, Gard’s critics were loud in their opinion of the direction of the program. Faced with King’s departure and Brad Davison serving a one-game suspension, all Gard did was direct his team to a win over then-No. 14 Michigan State. The naysayers might not believe in Gard but his players sure do.

Ersan Ilyasova, Bucks forward (⬇️ DOWN)

In the ever-changing bench roles for Milwaukee, Ilyasova has seen his playing time decrease. He averaged just 9.1 minutes per game last week. Perhaps it affected his shot as he made only 30.8% of his field-goal attempts.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks forward (⬆️ UP)

Incredibly, Antetokounmpo was named the Eastern Conference’s player of the month for the fifth straight time. OK, maybe not so incredible to anyone who has seen him play. Here’s what Giannis has done in Milwaukee’s first two February games: 32.0 points, 18.0 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 57.9% shooting. Might want to dust off some space on the trophy shelf – or just build a new one.