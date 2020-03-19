Packers all-time tournament: 1962 (1) vs. 2011 (16)

First-round matchup in the all-time Green Bay Packers tournament — No. 1 seed 1962 vs. No. 16 seed 2011.

Vince Lombardi’s second championship team was his most dominant. Green Bay went 13-1 – with the lone loss coming at Detroit on a short week on Thanksgiving – and had a point differential of plus-267. Unsurprisingly, the Packers led the NFL in both points scored (415) and points allowed (148). Quarterback Bart Starr completed 62.5% of his passes and threw for 2,438 yards. NFL MVP Jim Taylor led the league with 1,474 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns. The defense featured five All-Pros – Herb Adderley, Willie Davis, Bill Forester, Henry Jordan and Dan Currie. In addition, Willie Wood led the NFL with nine interceptions. The Packers would defeat the New York Giants in the NFL championship 16-7.

An offensive juggernaut, the Packers racked up 560 points (35.0 per game), at the time the second-most in NFL history (currently fourth highest), and raced out to a 13-0 start. MVP Rodgers set career highs in completion percentage (68.3%), passing yards (4,643) and touchdowns (45). Plenty of receivers were the benefactors. Nelson led the way with 68 catches for 1,263 yards and 15 TDs while Jennings (67-949-9), tight end Jermichael Finley (55-967-8) and James Jones (38-635-7) all had big years. Even veteran Donald Driver had 445 yards and six TDs. Grant (559 yards) and James Starks (578) paced the run game although fullback John Kuhn led in rushing touchdowns (4). Once again, the defense wasn’t the strongest, although Charles Woodson had seven interceptions and was named first-team All-Pro. But the great season ended with a thud. Despite having the league’s best record, the Packers lost to the 9-7 Giants in the playoffs in the divisional round.