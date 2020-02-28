Brewers sign Peralta to long contract extension

The Milwaukee Brewers have locked down one of their key young pitchers, signing Freddy Peralta to a five-year contract through 2024 with club options for 2025 and ’26.

In 55 career games with the Brewers, the 23-year-old right-hander has a 4.79 ERA, 1.304 WHIP and 11.6 K/9.

Peralta, who turns 24 in June, was acquired from Seattle in December 2015 in a trade for Adam Lind.

“We are happy to announce that we have reached a multi-year extension with Freddy that can keep him in a Brewers uniform for the better part of this decade,” general manager David Stearns said in a release. “During the initial stages of his career, Freddy has demonstrated numerous qualities that we believe will make him a quality Major League pitcher for years to come. His talent combined with his intellect and work ethic give him a great base from which to build.”

In 2019, Peralta was 7-3 with a 5.29 ERA and a save in 39 games (eight starts). In his brief two-year major-league career, Peralta has has a 3.83 ERA as a reliever with 74 strikeouts in 54 innings. He has limited opponents to a .221 batting average overall with Milwaukee.

This contract buys out Peralta’s arbitration years. He wasn’t eligible for arbitration until 2022.