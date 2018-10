In the words of the late Dennis Green, the Bills “are who we thought they were.” A struggling 1-3 team with an inexperienced rookie quarterback, that is.

Green Bay’s defense squashed the dreams of Buffalo fans, who flocked to Lambeau Field with hopes to repeat last week’s unexpected win over Minnesota. The Packers forced three turnovers – two interceptions and a fumble – while holding Buffalo’s offense to 145 total yards. Quarterback Josh Allen was running for his life all afternoon and wanted nothing to do with the pocket, as six different Packers sacked the quarterback, including Kyler Fackrell, who recorded a career-high three sacks.

Wearing the throwback uniforms, the defense had a throwback performance and recorded its first shutout since 2010. Most importantly, the unit bailed out Aaron Rodgers and a sub-par offensive performance, carrying the Packers to a 2-1-1 record after a 22-0 victory.

