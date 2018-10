Things started slowly for Wisconsin as it hosted winless Nebraska, leading just 6-3 midway through the second quarter. Then the offenses got going.

The Badgers and Cornhuskers combined for over 1,000 total yards, although both teams went about different routes in compiling over 500 yards each.

Wisconsin ran for 370 yards while Nebraska passed for 407. But it was the Badgers who were actually in control most of the game, taking leads of 20-3 and 34-10 before finally prevailing 41-24.

However, the Huskers never gave up, getting behind the arm of Adrian Martinez, who carved up a depleted Wisconsin secondary, which was already missing starting cornerback Caeser Williams and later lost safety Scott Nelson to a targeting penalty and cornerback Deron Harrell and safety D'Cota Dixon to injuries (not to mention defensive lineman Isaiah Loudermilk, also injured).

It wasn't the prettiest of wins, and many questions face Wisconsin going forward, but any Big Ten win is a good one.

Here's a recap of Saturday's game (Story | Photos):