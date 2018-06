BROOK LOPEZ

This might have been more likely to happen under the Jason Kidd regime, but if Budenholzer wants more spacing, including getting his big men to shoot 3s, then Lopez would fit (however we should note that in Atlanta, Budenholzer did not have his big men do this, although that could be a case of personnel and not strategy). After several good years with the Nets, Lopez had a down year with the Lakers in 2017-18, with career lows of 13.0 points and 4.0 rebounds as well as just 1.3 blocks, his second-lowest average of his career. However, he also only played 23.4 minutes per game, easily the lowest of his 10-year career. After making just 3 of 24 3-point attempts over his first seven seasons, Lopez developed an outside show and has made 246 3s (34.6 percent) over the last two years.