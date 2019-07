TOP NEWCOMER – YASMANI GRANDAL

There was perhaps an eyebrow or two raised when the Brewers signed Grandal as a free agent in the offseason, especially after he struggled against Milwaukee in the NCLS. But he’s shaken off any doubts about the move. Grandal was named an All-Star after batting .259/.372/.525 in 84 games, showing the ability to play nearly every day and hitting lefties and righties nearly equally as well. The switch-hitter has 19 home runs, which is already the third-most in franchise history among catchers (min. 50% of games played at that position). He’s been more than a welcome addition to the lineup.