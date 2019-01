March 13: Wide receiver Jordy Nelson released

Skinny: Cutting Nelson, the beloved receiver, was a bold move by Gutekunst. Nelson was entering the final year of four-year, $39 million deal and would have been a $12 million cap hit. The receiver was coming off a disappointing 2017 where he caught just 53 passes for 482 yards, the latter his lowest total since 2010. Gutekunst didn’t think Nelson was worth the $12 million, and he was right. Watching Nelson suit up in black and silver for Oakland was strange to see. He finished the year with 63 catches for 739 yards and three touchdowns, which, sadly, led all Raiders receivers. It wasn’t a popular move, but refusing to pay Nelson $12 million was the right move. It not only allowed Green Bay to save some money but also forced the team to develop some young receivers, which should bode well for the future. In theory.

Our grade: B-