World Cup 2022 highlights: Brazil dominates South Korea, 4-1
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Monday on FOX with Brazil dominating South Korea 4-1 at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar in the tournament's sixth match of the round of 16.

Brazilian superstar Neymar was back in action for the first time since suffering a ligament injury in his team's opening game of the tournament. With the win, Brazil advances to play Croatia — which defeated Japan via penalty kicks earlier Monday — in the quarterfinals Friday (7 a.m. ET, FOX).

Here are the top plays!

Brazil 4, South Korea 1

8': And we're off!

South Korea was caught offsides three times in the first six minutes of Monday's match. Brazil, on the other hand, found a rhythm early, as Vinícius Júnior connected with the back of the net to put his team ahead early.

Brazil's Vinícius Júnior scores goal vs. Republic of Korea in 7'

Brazil's Vinícius Júnior scores goal vs. Republic of Korea in 7'

11': Big-time penalty

Richarlison drew a foul in the penalty area early in this one, which presented a golden opportunity for Brazil to take a two-score lead.

13': Neymar makes it two!

Neymar didn't disappoint in his first game back from injury, converting the penalty to put Brazil up 2-0 early. 

It was his seventh goal in his past 12 World Cup matches.

Brazil's Neymar scores goal vs. Republic of Korea in 13'

Brazil's Neymar scores goal vs. Republic of Korea in 13'

17': What could have been

Japan was aggressive after falling in a 2-0 hole but wasn't able to capitalize on the next few chances it had.

Brazil keeper Alisson, who didn't face a single shot on goal in the two games he started in the group stage, came up with a clutch save to keep Japan off the board.

29': Party in Doha!

Brazil took a 3-0 lead near the half-hour mark, thanks to Richarlison's fancy footwork.

36': When it rains, it pours

Brazil extended its lead to 4-0 after Lucas Paquetá's goal — his first of this World Cup — late in the first half.

39': Style points

Brazil continued to pour it on as the first half came to a close, keeping South Korea off the board altogether.

Brazil is the first team to score four-plus goals in the first half of a knockout-stage match since Germany in 2014.

46': No quit

South Korea came out fighting in the second half, but Brazil's defense was too much to overcome.

76': Shutout avoided

Finally, South Korea got on the board late in the second half with this picture-perfect goal.

It was too little, too late, however, and things ended there.

South Korea's Paik Seung-Ho scores goal vs. Brazil in 76'

South Korea's Paik Seung-Ho scores goal vs. Brazil in 76'

