World Cup 2022 highlights: Brazil dominates South Korea, 4-1
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Monday on FOX with Brazil dominating South Korea 4-1 at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar in the tournament's sixth match of the round of 16.
Brazilian superstar Neymar was back in action for the first time since suffering a ligament injury in his team's opening game of the tournament. With the win, Brazil advances to play Croatia — which defeated Japan via penalty kicks earlier Monday — in the quarterfinals Friday (7 a.m. ET, FOX).
Here are the top plays!
8': And we're off!
South Korea was caught offsides three times in the first six minutes of Monday's match. Brazil, on the other hand, found a rhythm early, as Vinícius Júnior connected with the back of the net to put his team ahead early.
11': Big-time penalty
Richarlison drew a foul in the penalty area early in this one, which presented a golden opportunity for Brazil to take a two-score lead.
13': Neymar makes it two!
Neymar didn't disappoint in his first game back from injury, converting the penalty to put Brazil up 2-0 early.
It was his seventh goal in his past 12 World Cup matches.
17': What could have been
Japan was aggressive after falling in a 2-0 hole but wasn't able to capitalize on the next few chances it had.
Brazil keeper Alisson, who didn't face a single shot on goal in the two games he started in the group stage, came up with a clutch save to keep Japan off the board.
29': Party in Doha!
Brazil took a 3-0 lead near the half-hour mark, thanks to Richarlison's fancy footwork.
36': When it rains, it pours
Brazil extended its lead to 4-0 after Lucas Paquetá's goal — his first of this World Cup — late in the first half.
39': Style points
Brazil continued to pour it on as the first half came to a close, keeping South Korea off the board altogether.
Brazil is the first team to score four-plus goals in the first half of a knockout-stage match since Germany in 2014.
46': No quit
South Korea came out fighting in the second half, but Brazil's defense was too much to overcome.
76': Shutout avoided
Finally, South Korea got on the board late in the second half with this picture-perfect goal.
It was too little, too late, however, and things ended there.
Read more from the World Cup:
- World Cup 2022 highlights: Croatia defeats Japan on PKs, 3-1
- Brazil won't use Pelé's illness as motivation: ‘We send our support to him’
- Best of the World Cup so far: Top goal, save, player, team and more
- Quick guide to surviving penalty-kick shootouts at World Cup
- World Cup turning into a superstar showcase as bracket narrows
- World Cup 2022 odds: Lines for remaining teams to win in Qatar
- Matt Turner reflects on Netherlands loss: ‘We left something on the table’
- ‘I’ve given it everything': Tim Ream knows his World Cup door is likely closed
- For USA, the focus now shifts to 2026 World Cup
- USMNT optimistic about future: ‘We can be giants eventually’
- Christian Pulisic's greatness shouldn't be expected to patch USA's most glaring hole
- Even after painful knockout, U.S. players take moment to appreciate World Cup journey
- World Cup Daily: USA's journey ends, while Messi's magic continues
- Stu Holden's top 50 players at the World Cup
Check out the full schedule for the World Cup and how to watch each match live here.