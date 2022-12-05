FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup 2022 highlights: Brazil dominates South Korea, 4-1 30 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Monday on FOX with Brazil dominating South Korea 4-1 at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar in the tournament's sixth match of the round of 16.

Brazilian superstar Neymar was back in action for the first time since suffering a ligament injury in his team's opening game of the tournament. With the win, Brazil advances to play Croatia — which defeated Japan via penalty kicks earlier Monday — in the quarterfinals Friday (7 a.m. ET, FOX).

Here are the top plays!

Brazil 4, South Korea 1

8': And we're off!

South Korea was caught offsides three times in the first six minutes of Monday's match. Brazil, on the other hand, found a rhythm early, as Vinícius Júnior connected with the back of the net to put his team ahead early.

Brazil's Vinícius Júnior scores goal vs. Republic of Korea in 7'

11': Big-time penalty

Richarlison drew a foul in the penalty area early in this one, which presented a golden opportunity for Brazil to take a two-score lead.

13': Neymar makes it two!

Neymar didn't disappoint in his first game back from injury, converting the penalty to put Brazil up 2-0 early.

It was his seventh goal in his past 12 World Cup matches.

Brazil's Neymar scores goal vs. Republic of Korea in 13'

17': What could have been

Japan was aggressive after falling in a 2-0 hole but wasn't able to capitalize on the next few chances it had.

Brazil keeper Alisson, who didn't face a single shot on goal in the two games he started in the group stage, came up with a clutch save to keep Japan off the board.

29': Party in Doha!

Brazil took a 3-0 lead near the half-hour mark, thanks to Richarlison's fancy footwork.

36': When it rains, it pours

Brazil extended its lead to 4-0 after Lucas Paquetá's goal — his first of this World Cup — late in the first half.

39': Style points

Brazil continued to pour it on as the first half came to a close, keeping South Korea off the board altogether.

Brazil is the first team to score four-plus goals in the first half of a knockout-stage match since Germany in 2014.

46': No quit

South Korea came out fighting in the second half, but Brazil's defense was too much to overcome.

76': Shutout avoided

Finally, South Korea got on the board late in the second half with this picture-perfect goal.

It was too little, too late, however, and things ended there.

South Korea's Paik Seung-Ho scores goal vs. Brazil in 76'

