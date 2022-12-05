Japan vs. Croatia live updates: Round of 16 continues Monday
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Monday on FOX with Japan (2-0-1) taking on Croatia (1-2-0) at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar in the tournament's fifth match of the round of 16.
Later, Brazil will face South Korea in Monday's second knockout-stage game (11 a.m. ET, FOX). The winners will advance to play each other in the quarterfinals, which begin Friday, Dec. 9.
Here are the top plays!
Setting the stage
Two more quarterfinal spots are up for grabs Monday, and Japan is aiming to make World Cup history by advancing to the knockout stage for the first time in team history.
However, in order to qualify for its first quarterfinal berth, Japan will have to make it past a tough Croatian team led by world-class midfielder Luka Modrić.
8': Early opportunities
Japan's Shogo Taniguchi took a shot right out of the gate to set the tone, bit his header missed just to the left.
Then, a few minutes later, Japan keeper Shuichi Gonda denied Ivan Perišić to keep things scoreless.
Stay tuned for updates!
Read more from the World Cup:
- Best of the World Cup so far: Top goal, save, player, team and more
- Quick guide to surviving penalty-kick shootouts at World Cup
- World Cup turning into a superstar showcase as bracket narrows
- World Cup 2022 odds: Lines for remaining teams to win in Qatar
- Matt Turner reflects on Netherlands loss: ‘We left something on the table’
- ‘I’ve given it everything': Tim Ream knows his World Cup door is likely closed
- For USA, the focus now shifts to 2026 World Cup
- USMNT optimistic about future: ‘We can be giants eventually’
- Christian Pulisic's greatness shouldn't be expected to patch USA's most glaring hole
- Even after painful knockout, U.S. players take moment to appreciate World Cup journey
- World Cup Daily: USA's journey ends, while Messi's magic continues
- U.S. has no answer for Dutch leading man Denzel Dumfries
- ‘It’s a somber mood now': U.S. reflects on opportunity squandered vs. Netherlands
- USA ousted from World Cup as Netherlands rolls, 3-1
- Three takeaways as U.S. can't seize moment in World Cup loss
- Stu Holden's top 50 players at the World Cup
Check out the full schedule for the World Cup and how to watch each match live here.