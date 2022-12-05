FIFA World Cup 2022
Japan vs. Croatia live updates: Round of 16 continues Monday
19 mins ago

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Monday on FOX with Japan (2-0-1) taking on Croatia (1-2-0) at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar in the tournament's fifth match of the round of 16.

Later, Brazil will face South Korea in Monday's second knockout-stage game (11 a.m. ET, FOX). The winners will advance to play each other in the quarterfinals, which begin Friday, Dec. 9.

Here are the top plays!

Setting the stage

Two more quarterfinal spots are up for grabs Monday, and Japan is aiming to make World Cup history by advancing to the knockout stage for the first time in team history.

However, in order to qualify for its first quarterfinal berth, Japan will have to make it past a tough Croatian team led by world-class midfielder Luka Modrić.

8': Early opportunities

Japan's Shogo Taniguchi took a shot right out of the gate to set the tone, bit his header missed just to the left.

Then, a few minutes later, Japan keeper Shuichi Gonda denied Ivan Perišić to keep things scoreless.

