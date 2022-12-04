FIFA World Cup 2022 'I've given it everything': Tim Ream knows his World Cup door is likely closed 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Tim Ream fought back tears as he tried to put his improbable journey into perspective after the biggest — and surely the last — match of his international career.

Ream wasn't supposed to be at this World Cup. Never the fleetest of foot, he's now 35 years old. And before being named on the eve of the tournament to the United States' 26-man squad by coach Gregg Berhalter, he hadn't been called into a U.S. camp in more than a year.

A perfect storm of circumstances landed him not just on the roster, but on the field. Ream, the captain of English Premier League club Fulham, started the season in the form of his life. Long-term injuries to younger, more athletic central defenders Chris Richards and Miles Robinson — plus the uneven form of another veteran center back, Aaron Long, who was slow to recover from a serious injury of his own — cracked the door back open with the U.S.

Ream burst straight through it, playing every minute of the Americans' four games in Qatar, including Saturday's round of 16 loss to the Netherlands — his 50th appearance for his country. Then, just like that, it was over. Afterward, Ream lingered on the field at Khalifa International Stadium, trying his best to soak it all in.

"I was just thinking about the journey, really," Ream said. "Where I've been, where I've come from, it all kind of coming to an end."

The end came quickly and in cruel fashion. Led by Ream, the U.S. back line was its biggest strength through the group stage. It didn't allow a goal in a tie against England or the win over Iran. The only goal it conceded game from a Gareth Bale penalty kick in the opener against Wales. Throughout, Ream was flawless.

He wasn't at fault on any of the Dutch goals on Saturday, either; on all three, other defenders lost their marks. On the other end of the field, Ream almost scored with the Americans trailing 2-0 early in the second half.

"Coming up short is never nice," Ream said. "I'm not going to point the blame at any one person or any one thing.

"Goals happen because of multiple breakdowns … it's usually four or five things that happen," he continued. "You have to give them credit for executing."

In any case, it doesn't matter anymore. While Ream didn't officially announce his retirement from the national team after a dozen years of service (he didn't make the 2010 or 2014 World Cup squads and while he almost certainly would have in 2018, the U.S. didn't qualify), he can do the math. While most of his 20-something teammates – only Ream's late inclusion prevented Berhalter's team from being the youngest in Qatar by average age – can aspire to future World Cups, he knows he can't.

"For me, that's not going to happen," he said.

Still, Ream has tried his best to pay his vast experience forward at this World Cup, to impart the wisdom gleaned over a long professional career that started in MLS after four years at Saint Louis University in his hometown and took him to Europe, where he's spent the last decade bouncing between the Prem and second-tier English Championship with the Cottagers and Bolton before that.

The message? Never take any opportunity for granted.

"You're never guaranteed anything in this game," said Ream, who has at least half a season left in England.

"I've tried to convey to the guys to treat each and every training session — each and every game — as if it was their last," he said. "Tomorrow, if it was all finished and their career was done with, would they be happy with it?

"If that was the case for me, yes. I've given it everything," Ream added. "I've seen them take that advice in these three weeks that we've been together. I just hope I hope they continue to do that."

