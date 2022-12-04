FIFA World Cup 2022
Matt Turner reflects on loss to Netherlands: 'We left something on the table'
FIFA World Cup 2022

Matt Turner reflects on loss to Netherlands: 'We left something on the table'

47 mins ago

During its three group stage matches at the World Cup, the United States men's national team conceded just one goal — a penalty that Wales star Gareth Bale converted in the 82nd minute. Then against the Netherlands in the knockout stage on Saturday, it conceded three, all of which came in the run of play.

With a day to process the loss that eliminated the Americans from the tournament, U.S. goalkeeper Matt Turner appeared on FOX Sports' "World Cup Live" to give his thoughts on how the match went and what he and his teammates could have done to potentially get a different result.

"As a goalkeeper, you look back and think, ‘Could I have point guys in directions a little bit more?’" Turner said. "In stoppage time in the first half, could I have switched the guys on, so we didn’t concede from a throw-in? Little things that we did really well in the group stage that maybe the emotion of the game got to us, and we all went into a little bit of a shell.

"It’s frustrating, we definitely feel like we left something on the table, but you also have to give credit where credit is due. They have some great players, and they made us pay for our small mistakes."

United States goalkeeper Matt Turner discusses his 2022 FIFA World Cup Journey

United States goalkeeper Matt Turner discusses his 2022 FIFA World Cup Journey
United States goalkeeper Matt Turner joined the "World Cup Now" crew to discuss his 2022 FIFA World Cup journey.

Whether those mistakes were a result of the group's lack of experience, or just sheer of lack of quality compared to the Netherlands' squad, Turner and the United States will have to wait another four years to play in a game of that magnitude again. Until then, Turner says his team will use that heartbreak to grow closer as a group.

"I think we gained a lot," Turner said. "Belief back home and belief within ourselves that we could compete with some of the elite teams around soccer in the world. Overall, we’re proud of what we put forth, but we’re also disappointed and that’s also a good feeling to have — that disappointment; not feeling like what we achieved is enough."

Read more from the World Cup:

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Listen:

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Brazil vs. South Korea
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Brazil vs. South Korea

20 mins ago
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Japan vs. Croatia
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Japan vs. Croatia

30 mins ago
Raheem Sterling leaves World Cup due to armed burglary at London home
FIFA World Cup 2022

Raheem Sterling leaves World Cup due to armed burglary at London home

2 hours ago
World Cup Now: England looks ready for its date with France
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup Now: England looks ready for its date with France

2 hours ago
France looks poised to become only third back-to-back World Cup champion
FIFA World Cup 2022

France looks poised to become only third back-to-back World Cup champion

2 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes