College Football Playoff Rankings: Final four to be unveiled; RJ Young reacting live

No. 1 Georgia went into Selection Sunday with a statement win, crushing LSU in the SEC Championship Game to remain undefeated.

So did No. 2 Michigan, which wore down Purdue in a dominant showing in the Big Ten title game. But the Wolverines have higher goals in mind.

"At the end of the day everything is great that happened today," said Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, "but the job is not finished. We've got a lot bigger plans in mind."

After those two teams, though, things get a bit murky. No. 3 TCU and No. 4 USC both lost in their conference championships, perhaps opening the door for teams waiting on the doorstep (No. 5 Ohio State?) to sneak into College Football Playoff.

How will things shake out? We'll find out at Noon ET when the Selection Committee unveils its final four.

And RJ Young will share his thoughts on the picks soon after right here with a special live edition of his podcast, "The Number One College Football Show."

Meanwhile, the final AP Top 25 Poll of the regular season was released on Sunday morning, with the top four being Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State, in that order.

Here are the most recent College Football Playoff rankings ahead of Sunday's reveal:

1. Georgia (13-0)

2. Michigan (13-0)

3. TCU (12-1)

4. USC (11-2)

5. Ohio State (11-1)

6. Alabama (10-2)

7. Tennessee (10-2)

8. Penn State (10-2)

9. Clemson (11-2)

10. Kansas State (10-3)

11. Utah (10-3)

12. Washington (10-2)

13. Florida State (9-3)

14. LSU (9-4)

15. Oregon State (9-3)

16. Oregon (9-3)

17. UCLA (9-3)

18. Tulane (11-2)

19. South Carolina (8-4)

20. Texas (8-4)

21. Notre Dame (9-4)

22. UCF (9-4)

23. North Carolina (9-4)

24. Mississippi State (8-4)

25. NC State (8-4)

