College football rankings: Ohio State, TCU have earned spots in final four
INDIANAPOLIS — At the Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium, the Michigan Wolverines left no doubt that they are one of the two best teams in the sport.
Not only did they defend their conference title, but they finished the season 13-0 for the first time in program history. They also provided further evidence that coach Jim Harbaugh's squad is the best north of the Mason-Dixon Line.
Now, Michigan has earned a chance to avenge its loss in last year's College Football Playoff to the eventual national champions — and still No. 1-ranked — Georgia Bulldogs.
What remains to be seen is whether the Selection Committee feels the same. If it does, is it also willing to rank Ohio State and TCU among the top four teams in the sport? We’ll know in just a few hours time.
1. Georgia (13-0)
Defeated LSU in SEC Championship Game, 50-30
Stetson Bennett passed for 274 yards and four touchdowns in a breeze of a victory over the Tigers that wasn't really that close. The defending champs haven't lost since last year's SEC Championship Game vs. Alabama, and have won 31 of their last 32 games.
The Dawgs aren't going anywhere.
2. Michigan (13-0)
Defeated Purdue in Big Ten Championship Game, 43-22
Donovan Edwards rushed for 185 yards as the Wolverines did what they do — physically maul their opponents. Are the Wolverines ready to take a step forward from last season and not just reach the CFP, but win a game?
3. Ohio State (11-1)
Idle
The losses of TCU and USC push the Buckeyes back into the top four, presenting a juicy CFP semifinal showdown.
4. TCU (12-1)
Lost to Kansas State in Big 12 Championship Game, 31-28, OT
The Frogs endured their first loss of the season, but not without a fight from Max Duggan & Co., and not without showing the committee that they belong in the top four.
5. Tennessee (10-2)
Idle
6. Kansas State (10-3)
Defeated TCU in Big 12 Championship Game, 31-28, OT
Deuce Vaughn rushed for 130 yards and a touchdown as the Wildcats took the Big 12 crown.
7. Utah (10-3)
Defeated USC, 47-24 in Pac-12 Championship Game
The Utes doubled up the Trojans, successfully defended their 2021 Pac-12 title and knocked USC out of CFP contention in one fell swoop.
8. Penn State (10-2)
Idle
9. Alabama (10-2)
Idle
10. USC (11-2)
Lost to Utah, 47-24 in Pac-12 Championship Game
For the second time this season, the Trojans defense gave up more than 40 points and 500 yards of offense to the Utes, this time in a game they once led 17-3 in Las Vegas.
11. Clemson (11-2)
Defeated North Carolina in ACC Championship Game, 39-10
Strong finish by the Tigers, who received 279 passing yards from Cade Klubnik.
12. Oregon (9-3)
Idle
13. Washington (10-2)
Idle
14. Notre Dame (8-4)
Idle
15. Oregon State (9-3)
Idle
16. Florida State (9-3)
Idle
17. Tulane (11-2)
Defeated UCF in AAC Championship Game, 45-28
The Green Wave are heading to the Cotton Bowl after an impressive run through the AAC.
18. UCLA (9-3)
Idle
19. South Carolina (8-4)
Idle
20. UTSA (11-2)
Defeated North Texas, 48-27
The Roadrunners lost to only Houston and Texas this season.
21. Texas (8-4)
Idle
22. LSU (9-4)
Lost to Georgia in SEC Championship Game, 50-30
The Tigers had a good first season under Brian Kelly, but were overmatched against the Bulldogs.
23. North Carolina (9-4)
Lost to Clemson in ACC Championship Game, 39-10
Drake Maye passed for 268 yards, but the Heels were largely shut down in the ACC title game.
24. Mississippi State (8-4)
Idle
25. Ole Miss (8-4)
Idle
RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the podcast "The Number One College Football Show." Follow him on Twitter at @RJ_Young and subscribe to "The RJ Young Show" on YouTube.