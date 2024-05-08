College Football Colorado's Shedeur Sanders releases first song, 'Perfect Timing' Published May. 8, 2024 11:04 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Shedeur Sanders is following in his father's footsteps.

The Colorado quarterback released his first song on Tuesday, dropping a single called "Perfect Timing." The two-minute track mostly features Sanders singing about money and luxurious items, mentioning a Mercedes Maybach and an Audemars Piguet watch among the expensive items that he possesses.

The cover art for the song follows a similar theme, using an image of Sanders wearing a "No. 2 necklace" and a watch. In the image, Sanders is striking a pose of him flexing his watch during pregame warmups. The quarterback used that pose as a celebration following multiple Colorado wins in 2023.

"I was just waiting the whole time to put a watch on ‘em," Sanders told reporters of his watch pose following Colorado's win over Colorado State last season.

That win came around the time that Colorado and Deion Sanders dominated headlines in college football. It was also when the younger Sanders first teased his song, playing a clip of the song in a TikTok video in September 2023.

As Shedeur Sanders looks to have as successful of a playing career as his father, he also joins him as a song artist. Deion Sanders had a brief music career in the mid-1990s, releasing the "Prime Time" album in 1994, when he was in the midst of a Super Bowl-winning season with the San Francisco 49ers. He performed his songs on "Saturday Night Live" in 1995 but didn't have much of a music career after that as he continued to play as one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL.

Despite the name of the song, Sanders' release of his first single might not be perfect timing. The quarterback and the program have been scrutinized in recent weeks after a report from The Athletic detailed how Coach Sanders cut players from Colorado ahead of his first season with the program.

Will the Shedeur-Deion Sanders social media antics hurt the Colorado QB’s draft stock?

The younger Sanders opted to get in the fray. He called out one of the players who told The Athletic his story of being cut, writing in a social media post, "Ion even remember him tbh. Bro had to be very mid at best."

Coach Prime also entered the mix, seemingly mocking the statline of one of the players that had a back-and-forth with Colorado players on social media. He also defended Shedeur, writing, "He will be a top 5 pick. Where yo son going ? Lololol I got time today. Lololol."

Colorado's head coach later admitted that he's "gotta do better on that," noting that he was "bored" when he made those social media posts.

Meanwhile, the quarterback is viewed as a possible high draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Sanders actually opened up as the betting favorite to be the No. 1 pick in next year's draft, although his odds have taken a minor hit over the last week. FOX Sports NFL Draft expert Rob Rang has Sanders going ninth in his first 2025 NFL mock draft , being the second quarterback off the board.

Sanders completed 69.3% of his passes for 3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns and three interceptions in his first season at Colorado.

