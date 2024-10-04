College Football FOX Super 6 contest: Geoff Schwartz's college football Week 6 picks Updated Oct. 4, 2024 2:26 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

What's better than watching football? Watching football and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching Week 6 of the college football season this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game .

How do you play? Enter the college football Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I have you covered this week.

Read below for my thoughts on Week 6, which can be seen on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

Let's dive into the questions and predictions below.

1. Which quarterback will have the MOST PASSING YARDS?

Alan Bowman, Dillon Gabriel, Behren Morton, Kurtis Rourke

Bowman is facing a West Virginia team that allows 28.5 points per game and 256.6 pass yards per game, both ranking in the bottom 10 among all Power conference teams this season. The Oklahoma State quarterback also ranks 10th in FBS in passing yards per game at 307.4 and threw for a season-high 364 yards last week. I like him to continue this trend against a shaky Mountaineers defense.

Prediction: Alan Bowman

2. Order the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS (highest to lowest):

Texas Tech, Arizona, Tennessee, Arkansas

Arizona has one of the best receivers in the country in Tetairoa McMillan and will face a Texas Tech defense that is allowing 34.4 points per game— the worst mark among all Power conference teams this season. They're fresh off a big win against Utah and will look to turn that momentum into a significant run at a Big 12 title game berth. Tennessee is also a safe pick here as they lead all of FBS in scoring at 54.0 points per game, but I think Arkansas will put up a fight.

Prediction: Arizona, Tennessee, Arkansas, Texas Tech

3. Who will have the MOST RECEIVING YARDS?

Ja'Corey Brooks, Emeka Egbuka, Jaylin Noel, Xavier Restrepo

This was a tough one as all four of these guys can flat out ball. I'm going to go with Restrepo who leads the ACC in receiving yards with 422. He's currently on pace to become the Hurricanes all-time leader in receiving yards and receptions, passing Hall of Fame players like Michael Irvin and Andre Johnson. Cal has yet to face an explosive offense like Miami, so expect Restrepo and Heisman candidate Cam Ward to connect for a lot of yards on Friday.

Prediction: Xavier Restrepo

4. What will be the outcome of this game?

Purdue wins or loses by 13 points or fewer, Wisconsin wins by 14 or more points

The Boilermakers rank in the bottom six among all Power conference teams in scoring (21.8) and scoring defense (33.0) and have lost three straight games after opening the season with a win against an FCS opponent. Wisconsin isn't much better, but had a 21-10 halftime lead against a formidable USC squad last week. Luke Fickell should be able to lead his team to a two-touchdown win this Saturday.

Prediction: Wisconsin wins by 14 or more points

5. Order the teams by who will score the MOST TOTAL TOUCHDOWNS (highest to lowest):

Penn State, Ohio State, USC, Alabama

Alabama is coming off an electric performance where they scored 41 points against one of the best defenses in the nation in Georgia. Jalen Milroe had a whopping 374 pass yards and 117 rush yards with four total touchdowns, making him the new Heisman favorite. I don't think Kalen DeBoer and company slow down this week, in a huge mismatch against Vanderbilt. Bama should put up at least 40 points in this game. Penn State is also worth considering here, as they face a UCLA defense that is giving up 30.8 points per game along with 291 pass yards per game (eighth worst in all of FBS).

Prediction: Alabama, Penn State, Ohio State, USC

6. What will be the outcome this game?

UCLA wins or loses by 27 points or fewer, Penn State wins by 28 points or more

As mentioned above, this Bruins defense is struggling and faces a Nittany Lions team that has been clicking on all cylinders this season. Drew Allar struggled against Illinois last week and will likely bounce back in a big way this Saturday.

Prediction: Penn State wins by 28 points or more

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: Penn State 42, UCLA 13

Geoff Schwartz is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. Follow him on Twitter @ GeoffSchwartz .



