College Football 2024 College Football Week 6 predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Published Oct. 3, 2024 10:32 a.m. ET

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

College football Week 6 is here!

Just like last year, we are going to do weekly picks posts and have a gambling show .

As always, I look forward to sharing my best football bets and gambling nuggets (Bear Bytes) with you all throughout the season.

So, if you are looking to throw a few bucks down on the big games, I've got you covered.

Let's have some fun and, hopefully, make some money.

Here are my favorite wagers for Week 6.

Record

Last Week: 1-5

Season: 10-19

(All times ET)

Saturday, Oct. 5

Wake Forest @ NC State (noon, CW Network)

NC State got the win against NIU last week but had just 171 yards, were plus-4 in turnovers and got a non-offensive touchdown. Wake is 1-3, but two of its losses were decided by a combined four points against similarly talented teams in Virginia and UL Lafayette. You could hold out in hopes of a six here as well, as I think you might see one.

PICK: Wake Forest (+5.5) to lose by fewer than 5.5 points, or win outright

Iowa @ No. 3 Ohio State (3:30 p.m., CBS)

Iowa has been shut out against the last three ranked teams it has faced, and if the Hawkeyes fall behind here, they are not equipped to come back. Ohio State has playmakers all over the place, and the Buckeyes will put up a big number in advance of the game at Autzen next week.

PICK: Ohio State (-19.5) to win by more than 19.5 points

Auburn @ No. 5 Georgia (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Auburn’s offense is a turnover-filled comedy show right now, and against an angry Georgia side, I don't expect it to end well for the Tigers. In the last seven games against Georgia outside of Jordan-Hare, Auburn has scored a total of four touchdowns. They really gonna score two here?

PICK: Auburn team total Under 13.5 points

No. 23 Indiana @ Northwestern (3:30 p.m, BTN)

The Northwestern offense is a brutal watch, but my guy Sammy P says to watch out for the wind off Lake Michigan this week. It's supposed to pick up quite a bit. That could seriously hinder the Hoosiers' passing game at this makeshift stadium, which offers no protection from the elements.

PICK: Under 42 points scored by both teams combined

No. 4 Tennessee @ Arkansas (7:30 p.m., ABC)

Arkansas could easily be undefeated. The Razorbacks had no business losing in Stillwater, then they dropped a close one to A&M last week. If the Hogs can protect Taylon Green, there’s a chance they can hang around here. Curious to see the Vols off the idle week and an emotional win at Oklahoma where the offense put up season lows. I’d love for a 14 to pop, but deadlines are deadlines.

PICK: Arkansas (+13.5) to lose by fewer than 13.5 points, or win outright

No. 11 USC @ Minnesota (7:30 p.m, BTN)

I don’t expect this to be an easy one for the Trojans, as they have Penn State on tap next week and Lincoln Riley's teams have struggled in the role of road favorite. The Gophers don’t have much to offer offensively, but I do think they can get some pressure on Miller Moss and keep things very uncomfortable for the SC offense. Kind of regretting not grabbing nine when it was there earlier in the week.

PICK: Under 51 points scored by both teams combined

Duke @ Georgia Tech (8 p.m, ACC Network)

Duke is 5-0, but the Blue Devils have had some challenges. They had a double overtime win at Northwestern, a five-point win against UConn and a 20-point comeback against North Carolina. So, eventually, the coin flip is gonna go the other way. Tech has been off since a loss at Louisville, where the score really didn't do justice as to how close that game was. I laid 7 earlier in the week, and as long as it's under 10, I'd still feel good about the Jackets putting up a big number here.

PICK: Georgia Tech (-9) to win by more than 9 points

UNDERDOGS TO PLAY ON THE MONEYLINE

Syracuse +200

Wake Forest +180

Minnesota +260

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

