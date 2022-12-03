College Football No. 3 TCU again left to wait, hope for CFP berth after first loss 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

ARLINGTON, Texas — Eight years ago, TCU spent Selection Sunday fretting.

Fresh off a blowout win over Iowa State on a championship weekend that did not include a Big 12 version at the time, the Horned Frogs huddled up in Fort Worth nervous over what the College Football Playoff Selection Committee would do in the very first edition of the new postseason structure. They sat No. 3 in the rankings coming into the week but knew Ohio State was lurking in the weeds after putting on one of the most impressive shows of force in a conference title game in recent memory.

Such fears eventually proved true. TCU wound up out of the inaugural CFP and one of the original BCS busters was haunted for years to come by another "what if" that was added to the ledger of their checkered history of disappointment. The Big 12 underwent an existential crisis as a result, eventually reinstating the Championship Game as a way to prevent just such a scenario from happening again.

In a cruel twist of irony, however, the Horned Frogs find themselves right back in a similar spot all these years later because of the very game they had a hand in creating, their undefeated season slipping from their fingers in overtime at AT&T Stadium on Saturday afternoon thanks to a pesky Kansas State squad notching a 31-28 OT win that handed the Wildcats the Big 12 title in the process.

TCU now moves on to more pressing matters as it waits to see what happens in a conference room 33 miles northeast of campus, as the Selection Committee again debates the merits of a one-loss Big 12 program making it into the final four after failing to leave any doubt of their worthiness with an undisputed league title in their back pocket.

The Horned Frogs were sharp early, taking their initial possession of the game from inside their own 10 all the way down to pay dirt 92 yards away. Quarterback Max Duggan was six of seven to open the game, dropping one into Quentin Johnston’s arms for a big 53-yard gain before side-arming it to Taye Barber for a short touchdown pass.

Kansas State would mount an aggressive, quick response. After forcing a missed field goal, the offense took advantage of good field position by needing just six plays to find the end zone — scoring on a fourth-down pass to Ben Sinnott to delight the appropriately shaded purple-clad fans who made the trip to North Texas.

The Wildcats later took the lead on another short field, needing just three plays to drive 59 yards before Will Howard pulled it on the keeper to go untouched across the goal line.

Despite a few nervy moments in the second quarter though, Sonny Dykes’ defense would start to stiffen up as the game moved along. They recorded a pair of stops before halftime while the offense chipped into the lead with a late field goal in the final minute before the break.

And that is when things got weird … as they tend to do when one sideline prominently features a "Hypnotoad" and has proven capable of coming back from down double-digits in nearly every game in 2022.

Duggan, making his 41st career start for the school, had his first drive of the third quarter technically end in a punt after an incomplete pass on third down. However, the play was a fraction of an inch away from being a safety after it was knocked out of his forward-moving hand and later recovered in the end zone for an initial safety.

The Wildcats didn’t catch a break on the call but did prove that the ball doesn’t lie in such situations, needing just four plays before Howard delivered a dart across the middle to R.J. Garcia II.

Following a defensive stop and threatening to run away with things, however, KSU muffed the ensuing punt return. Trent Battle recovered it and handed TCU the ball just 10 yards away from the red zone in opposition territory. Three plays later, tailback Kendre Miller (who rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries) cut the lead to four after bursting into the end zone.

Yet Deuce Vaughn would have his say.

The diminutive K-State running back bobbed and weaved his way for an ankle-breaking 44-yard touchdown early in the 4th quarter. He wound up with a game-high 130 yards rushing on the day as well, helping deliver the program its first conference crown since 2012 when current offensive coordinator Collin Klein was the big man on campus.

Duggan, perhaps earning a few Heisman Trophy votes along the way, would prove he had no quit, putting the team on his back as he had so many times before this season. Rushing or passing on all but one play, the veteran signal-caller ushered his team into the end zone as part of a remarkable eight-play drive that covered every bit of 80 yards. A two-point conversion to Jared Wiley tied the game up to cap off another furious second-half comeback for Dykes’ crew in the coach’s first year in charge.

Yet it was not to be in the end, as Duggan was denied twice at the doorstep in the extra frame before Miller was stuffed on fourth down. The turnover on downs eventually allowed Ty Zentner’s 31-yard field goal to split the uprights and deliver an improbable Big 12 championship for Chris Klieman and company.

The thrilling conclusion, combined with No. 4 USC’s loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game the night prior, makes for a far messier Playoff picture than when the week began.

No. 5 Ohio State, which was off and sitting with one loss to undefeated Michigan seven days ago, is almost assuredly set to move into the top four with a résumé that boasts the No. 2 scoring offense in the country, No. 13 scoring defense, a top 10 win over Penn State and another quality victory over No. 21 Notre Dame.

The bigger question the committee will have to debate over the coming 24 hours is, barring mass surprises in the SEC and Big Ten championship games, whether TCU has done enough to make it into the field despite losing to a team it already beat — or if No. 6 Alabama has shown enough to leapfrog them just as the Buckeyes did back in 2014.

"I think so. I mean you look at their strength of schedule. You think about how they've performed all year long," Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark said of the Horned Frogs making it into the Playoff before the game. "I think regardless they should be in, for sure."

That is a question out of TCU’s hands at the moment as they embark on another nervous Sunday of waiting around to find out their fate.

