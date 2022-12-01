College Football College Football: The top 15 NFL Draft prospects in Championship Week 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Every NFL team is searching for college players who perform at their best when the lights shine brightest. This weekend's conference championships Friday and Saturday provide exactly that type of scenario, especially with it becoming increasingly common for star players to sit out bowl games.

Given that the teams still playing this weekend are vying for conference titles, it goes without saying that their rosters are full of talent. One could easily highlight 10 draftable prospects from Friday night's Pac-12 title game, alone.

So, take the list below as it is intended — as a ranking of the absolutely must-see NFL prospects potentially starring in their final college game — rather than a comprehensive list of all the talent scouts are evaluating.

Ranked in descending order of their likely draft selection, here then are the 15 best NFL prospects of the conference title games. All of them are projected to get picked within the Top 100 of the 2023 NFL draft, should the underclassmen among them opt to declare early.

15. Purdue QB Aidan O'Connell

Where to see him: Big Ten Championship (Saturday, 8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app)

NFL draft grade: Third round

O'Connell is one of the more intriguing "sleeper" candidates of a heavily hyped quarterback class, but scouts will be watching him this week for more than just his ability to throw the football. O'Connell's oldest brother, Sean, unexpectedly and tragically passed away last week at just 39 years old. The loss, understandably, has taken Aidan away from his normal duties, but even with a heavy heart, he played well last week in Purdue's victory over Indiana, throwing for 290 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-16 victory that secured a berth in the Big Ten title game.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound O'Connell has a methodical release and only average arm strength and athleticism, but the four-year starter has a career 65/28 touchdown/interception ratio, showing impressive accuracy, awareness and grit to project well at the next level. Given the way that Michigan ran away from Ohio State a week ago to qualify for this game, it is easy to forget that the Wolverines gave up 349 passing yards and two touchdowns (along with two interceptions) to Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud. O'Connell isn't as gifted as Stroud, but he arguably ranks second among the quarterbacks Michigan will have faced thus far this season.

Aidan O'Connell finds Charlie Jones Purdue QB Aidan O'Connell hit Charlie Jones for the 60-yard touchdown against Indiana this season.

14. LSU WR Kayshon Boutte

Where to see him: SEC Championship (Saturday, 4 p.m. ET)

NFL draft grade: Second/third round

With only one touchdown reception on the season, Boutte might seem like a stretch for this list, but his athleticism stands out in a receiver class that is wide-open. Further, Boutte's numbers are limited in large part due to the fact that he "butted" heads with new LSU head coach Brian Kelly early in the year, limiting his opportunity to develop any real rapport with transfer quarterback Jayden Daniels, a mid-round prospect in his own right. The 6-foot, 190-pound Boutte lacks the elite top-end speed of some of his LSU predecessors, but he's a shifty athlete who can shake himself free against tight coverage. He also possesses quality ball skills, including long arms and strong hands to snatch the ball out of the air, and good body control to contort in space to make tough grabs look easy. He'll have a tough matchup against Georgia's stellar secondary, but he could use the big spotlight to remind scouts of his preseason hype.

13. Boise State S JL Skinner

Where to see him: Mountain West Championship (Saturday, 4 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app)

NFL draft grade: Second/third round

With the NFL cracking down on the type of heavy hitting that has made Skinner a standout since stepping onto Boise State's famous blue turf, his stock is more unsettled than his highlight reels might suggest. And make no mistake, his highlight reels are impressive. Skinner is a runaway train in the open field, consistently delivering the type of bone-rattling hits to opponents that can make him a truly intimidating presence over the middle in coverage, as well as in run support. He has also shown much-improved ball skills this season, collecting a career-high four interceptions. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 218 pounds, Skinner is bigger than some linebackers and will have to prove in pre-draft workouts that he possesses the speed and agility scouts are looking for to earn a high grade. He'll get plenty of opportunities in coverage against fellow NFL hopeful Jake Haener and Fresno State in the Mountain West Championship.

12. LSU Edge Rusher BJ Ojulari

Where to see him: SEC Championship (Saturday, 4 p.m. ET)

NFL draft grade: Second round

Though he's shorter and slimmer than scouts would prefer, Ojulari is one of the more feared pass rushers in the SEC (and, frankly, the entire country), beating blockers with a quick first step, flexibility to wrap the corner and a combination of long arms and heavy hands to rip through contact. Only a 20-year-old junior, Ojulari was named a team captain and honored with the famed No. 18 jersey prior to this season, given annually to the player who best represents the competitiveness and overall character prioritized at LSU. Georgia's tackles are terrific, but in Ojulari, senior Ali Gaye and flashy true freshman Harold Perkins Jr., the Tigers have the pass rush to give Georgia its biggest challenge of the season.

11. Kansas State Edge Rusher Felix Anudike-Uzomah

Where to see him: Big 12 Championship (Saturday, Noon ET)

NFL draft grade: Second round

Like the aforementioned Ojulari, if the Wildcats' star pass rusher were only an inch or two taller he might be a consensus first-round pick. It is entirely possible that scouts will throw out his measureables and focus on the tape to justify taking him among the top 32 anyway, as his production (25.5 tackles for loss, including 19.5 sacks in 25 career games) speaks for itself. Anudike-Uzomah is a bit inconsistent with his snap anticipation, but when he times it right, he can blow past would-be blockers, showing the burst and bend to project as a difference-maker off the edge in the NFL, as well.

Scouts want to see more consistency from him, however. He has feasted on some of the weaker opponents on KSU's schedule this season and is in a bit of a slump with zero sacks recorded since the Oct. 29 home matchup against Oklahoma State. Kansas State surrendered a double-digit halftime lead to lose to TCU a week prior to that game, with Anudike-Uzomah registering five tackles (three solos) in that contest. A big game in the Big 12 championship could send his stock soaring.

Big 12 Championship preview Joel Klatt breaks down TCU's chances in the Big 12 Championship game against Kansas State.

10. Michigan C Olusegun Oluwatimi

Where to see him: Big Ten Championship (Saturday, 8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app)

NFL draft grade: Second round

With all due respect to skill-position stars like J.J. McCarthy (ineligible for the 2023 draft), Blake Corum, Ronnie Bell and Roman Wilson (among others), Michigan's top NFL prospect may very well be its center. Oluwatimi is a virtual bowling ball inside who helped pave the way for the Wolverines' stunning 252 rushing yards against Ohio State last week. Along with receiver-turned-cornerback Mike Sainristil, Oluwatimi has boosted his stock more this season than any other player at Michigan. The Wolverines might lack a flashy, high-end talent like last season's No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson, but are proving to have a deeper and more complete team this season. Oluwatimi, a transfer from Virginia who began his college career at Air Force, ranks among the best centers in the country, projecting similarly to former Wolverine and 2020 New Orleans Saints' first-round pick Cesar Ruiz.

9. Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson

Where to see him: ACC Championship (Saturday, 8 p.m. ET)

NFL draft grade: First/second round

As the NFL becomes faster and more laterally driven with seemingly each "passing" year, run-and-hit linebackers like Simpson are all the rage. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds, Simpson lacks the size some teams are looking for at linebacker, and he is more of a ‘rassler than a textbook tackler, grabbing opponents and twirling them to the ground rather than consistently delivering classic knockdown form stops. Like two of his defensive teammates expected to be drafted even earlier than him, however, Simpson is a fantastic athlete who should wow in workouts. His sideline-to-sideline range and proven ability to harass the quarterback (13 sacks in three seasons at Clemson) should be just as much on display Saturday against North Carolina.

8. TCU WR Quentin Johnston

Where to see him: Big 12 Championship (Saturday, Noon ET)

NFL draft grade: First/second round

There are plenty of people deserving of credit for TCU's undefeated campaign, not the least of which is new head coach Sonny Dykes, the easy favorite (at least in my mind) for Coach of the Year. Under Dykes, quarterback Max Duggan has emerged as a legitimate NFL prospect and Duggan's favorite target — Johnston — is a contender to be the first wide receiver off the board should he declare early, as expected. With his rare combination of size (6-foot-4, 193 pounds), graceful athleticism, and willingness to fight through contact to catch the ball and smoothly transition to fighting for additional yardage, Johnston gives off some serious Tee Higgins vibes. Higgins has become a star in Cincinnati since being selected with the 33rd overall pick of the 2020 draft, despite running in the high 4.5s at his Pro Day. Johnston, a similarly-built glider, could zoom past the competition if he proves faster.

Quentin Johnson snags a beautiful fade Max Duggan fins Quentin Johnson on a perfect over-the-shoulder fade against Kansas earlier this season.

7. Utah CB Clark Phillips III

Where to see him: Pac-12 Championship (Friday, 8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app)

NFL draft grade: First/second round

Ballhawking cornerbacks have never held more value than in today's NFL, and there simply is not a better playmaker who will be potentially available at the position than Phillips, who has six interceptions this season — two of them returned for touchdowns. Better yet, Phillips isn't just enjoying a breakout campaign, he's a proven scoring threat, taking four of his nine career interceptions back for points. In the earlier regular season showdown with Jordan Addison and USC, Phillips showed proved that he is far from "just" a cover corner, racking up four solo tackles, including a sack. The Utes rarely receive the national respect of other programs for producing defensive backs, but they should, given that this 5-10, 190-pound lockdown corner may be a lock, himself, to be Utah's fifth DB selected among the top 50 since 2015.

6. Clemson DT Bryan Bresee

Where to see him: ACC Championship (Saturday, 8 p.m. ET)

NFL draft grade: First/second round

Given his marvelous combination of size (6-foot-5, 300 pounds), power and agility, it would seem that Bresee needs only a clean bill of health at the 2023 Scouting Combine to assure that he would be a first-round selection, perhaps even a top-10 pick. Athletes of his size just rarely move as smoothly as he does. Bresee has turned heads his entire career, standing out as a true freshman when he recorded 23 tackles, including 6.5 for loss and 4.5 sacks for a program full of NFL talent. The problem is, the 2020 campaign remains Bresee's most productive to date, with the talented big man suffering a torn ACL a year ago and various issues through this campaign, including most recently a bout of strep throat. Scouts are rooting for Bresee — not only because of his unique talent but the fact that his family lost his 15-year-old sister, Ella, to brain cancer earlier this season.

5. USC Edge Rusher Tuli Tuipulotu

Where to see him: Pac-12 Championship (Friday, 8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app)

NFL draft grade: First/second round

It is perhaps appropriate that Tuipulotu plays for USC, as opponents are often so preoccupied with head coach Lincoln Riley's explosive offense that they fail to recognize the superstar "Trojan Horse" on defense hiding in plain sight. Though few outside the Pac-12 know his name (or at least how to pronounce it), Tuipulotu currently leads the country with 12.5 sacks.

And this is no undersized edge rusher. Tuipulotu is a rock-solid 6-foot-4, 290-pounder who lines up everywhere for the Trojans, including at defensive tackle, defensive end, stand-up outside linebacker, and even inside linebacker. He is both quick and slippery at the point of attack, slicing through would-be blockers with coordinated hands and feet, and showing the leg drive to simply overwhelm opponents. He also is no fluke, having registered an eye-popping 30 tackles for loss (as well as 20 sacks, five pass breakups and four forced fumbles) in 29 career games. Scouts are hesitant to give Tuipulotu too lofty of a grade prior to workouts, as USC defensive coordinator Alex Grinch's highly aggressive scheme does provide some playmaking opportunities, which just makes Utah's offensive line (including Senior Bowl invitee Braeden Daniels) that much more of a test.

Pac-12 Championship preview RJ Young is joined by Geoff Schwartz to preview the Pac-12 and Big Ten championships.

4. Georgia CB Kelee Ringo

Where to see him: SEC Championship (Saturday, 4 p.m. ET)

NFL draft grade: First round

Of the top-rated prospects on this list, Ringo is the biggest projection. He is just a redshirt sophomore who currently has played in 26 career games, with only four interceptions during that time. But my goodness, the traits are exciting. Already sporting an NFL-ready frame at 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, Ringo looks like the second coming of former LSU star Patrick Peterson, who is still handling coverage duties 11 years after being selected fifth overall by Arizona.

Cornerbacks with the stout frame that Ringo, Peterson (and Jalen Ramsey) possess are quite rare, and it is even more unusual that they possess elite top-end speed. Ringo is already a proven track star whose personal best in the 100-meter dash in high school was 10.43 seconds, a time that translates to a projected 4.35 seconds in the 40-yard dash. And he's not simply a dominant athlete, Ringo has shown physicality, awareness and toughness while starring for the defending national champions. And, as you may recall, it was Ringo's pick-six during last year's title game that sealed Georgia's win over Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and Alabama. The NFL has two rookie superstar cornerbacks in Sauce Gardner (New York Jets) and Tariq Woolen (Seattle) this year with another one in Ringo potentially on his way towards joining them in the spring.

3. USC WR Jordan Addison

Where to see him: Pac-12 Championship (Friday, 8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app)

NFL draft grade: First round

Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams may wind up winning the Heisman Trophy, but earning hardware is nothing new for Addison, the reigning Biletnikoff Award winner based on the 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns he caught with Kenny Pickett a year ago at Pitt. Addison's numbers have tailed off this season at USC (810 receiving yards and eight touchdowns) but credit that to Williams spreading the ball around rather than thinking his primary receiver has struggled to acclimate out West. In reality, Addison has lived up to his hype as a first-round caliber receiver, showing dynamic quickness and body control as a route-runner, as well as sticky hands to project as a future No. 1 target in the NFL. He is not likely to test as well as Buffalo's star Stefon Diggs, but there are similarities to their game.

Jordan Addison snags 35-yard TD USC's Caleb Williams finds Jordan Addison for the 35 yard touchdown against UCLA earlier this season.

2. Clemson Edge Rusher Myles Murphy

Where to see him: ACC Championship (Saturday, 8 p.m. ET)

NFL draft grade: First round

Murphy is drawing a lot of comparisons in the scouting community to last year's top pick, Travon Walker. Given their similar size, athleticism and supporting cast, it is easy to understand why. In reality, Murphy has enjoyed an even greater college career than Walker did at Georgia, generating 36 tackles for loss, including 18.5 sacks and six forced fumbles in just 32 games for Clemson. At 6-foot-5, 275 pounds, Murphy shows almost unfair initial quickness to get into the pads of opponents, rocking them back on their heels to reset the line of scrimmage. He is a loose, easy athlete, showing the ability to track down ball carriers from behind with a late, explosive burst. Further, he possesses very long arms and developing awareness of passing lanes, batting down five balls over his career. A player with seemingly unlimited potential and a future foundational piece for an NFL defense, Murphy warrants top-five consideration.

1. Georgia DT Jalen Carter

Where to see him: SEC Championship (Saturday, 4 p.m. ET)

NFL draft grade: First round

Arguably college football's most gifted lineman on either side of the ball, Carter might have challenged former teammate Walker to be the No. 1 overall selection in the 2022 NFL draft had he been eligible. There is no doubt in my mind that he would have been selected over fellow Georgia first-round defensive tackles Jordan Davis (Philadelphia) and Devonte Wyatt (Green Bay). Carter is much more concerning to opponents than his relatively pedestrian numbers (25 tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks) would suggest. Boasting explosive quickness and power, Carter demands double teams, wreaking havoc on the interior and creating easy opportunities for his teammates to pad their statistics.

While a talented team, LSU has struggled this season in pass protection. The Tigers have surrendered 41 sacks in 12 games, tying for 121st in the nation in this category. Don't be surprised if Carter pads his own numbers and helps boost those of his teammates in a dominating performance in Atlanta. Like Murphy one spot ahead of him, Carter will likely be a top-five pick this spring.

Rob Rang is an NFL Draft analyst for FOX Sports. He has been covering the NFL Draft for more than 20 years, with work at FOX, Sports Illustrated, CBSSports.com, USA Today, Yahoo, NFL.com and NFLDraftScout.com, among others. He also works as a scout with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League. Follow him on Twitter @RobRang.

